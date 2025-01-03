Katie Austin Dazzles in Cut-Out Bodycon Dress for Las Vegas Trip, Debuts Her ‘New Smirk’
Katie Austin rang in the new year with a quick trip to Las Vegas. Though she was surrounded by slot machines and poker chips, it’s safe to say this blonde bombshell was the real prize.
Austin donned a black dress for the ages, the x JoJo Black Diamond Neck Cutout Maxi Dress to be exact (32.99), featuring multiple intricate cut-outs across her midriff. Each slit was accessorized with a silver buckle that certainly made her ‘fit pop during her night out. A matching black baguette bag was a great choice for Austin, followed by gold hoop earrings. She wore her hair long and straight for the casino trip, but in another slide, she could be seen wearing a “Happy New Year” feather crown, showing that she began 2025 with a touch of flamboyance.
“Going into 2025 with a new smirk apparently HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM VEGAS XOXOXOXO,” Austin wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, causing fans to notice that her grin did have a bit more spunk in it than usual. Nevertheless, Austin and her fans are completely here for it.
“Yessssss ma’am Katie A!!!!!! 😍,” one comment read.
“HOTTTIIIEEE ALERT,” another comment exclaimed.
“You are looking absolutely gorgeous in that outfit.❤️,” another fan wrote in agreement with the majority of the comments section.
As a treat to ring in the new year, Austin taught her followers how to make delicious frozen blueberry cheesecake mini bites. Her recipe calls for ingredients that are high in protein but low in sugar, making it a perfect go-to for either those who follow a keto diet or those who simply want to eat a scrumptious dessert on the healthy side. What’s more, this mini treat is super easy to whip up, making it a potential staple in so many blueberry-loving households.
One of Austin’s specialties being food makes this celebrity all the more amazing because she not only knows a way into the world’s heart but also a way into the world’s stomach. Her official blog holds a plethora of her very best recipes and provides step-by-step instructions on how to make these dishes that soothe the soul and make cooking a far more enjoyable activity.
With eating being a necessity—and joy—in life, Austin is bound to have even more recipes up her sleeves. Whatever she decides to share with the world in 2025, there’s no doubt that it will not only be super tasty but also super nutritious.