Katy Perry Was a Wintery Angel in Red Hot Tube Top and Mini Skirt for Jingle Bell Ball
Katy Perry went all out for her latest stage look. But, if there‘s one occasion that calls for pulling out all the stops, it’s Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard. The annual event returned to The O2 in London on Dec. 7 and 8 and the pop star dazzled in the cutest cherry red custom set. The “Dark Horse” singer embraced the holiday spirit in a tube top and matching mini skirt, designed by stylist Heather Picchiottino, featuring the cutest silver squiggle hardware detailing.
The 40-year-old, who celebrated her milestone birthday in October, accessorized with knee-high white fur IRO Paris boots and a matching cropped fuzzy coat from Namilia. She donned several dangly diamond earrings from A.JAFFE, and opted for a super glowy, full glam look including feathered brows, a flawless luminous base, dramatic lashes, rosy cheeks, shimmery eyeshadow and glossy pinky-nude lips, all courtesy of makeup artist Alexandra French.
Hair stylist Andrew Ly turned the 13-time Grammy-nominated artist’s long dark locks into a half-up bow for some added festivity, with the rest of her hair wavy and cascading down her neck and back. The California native flaunted her super-sculpted abs, toned arms and lean legs in the micro ensemble.
“You absolutely slayed it,” Jedward commented.
“THIS WAY TO JINGLE BELL BALL ➡️ Watch now on @itv🇬🇧,” Perry captioned an Instagram carousel shared with her 205 million followers on Dec. 16, noting that the show was available on the streaming platform now.
Perry sang a variety of her greatest hits like “I Kissed a Girl,” “Teenage Dream,” “Roar,” “Firework,” “Part of Me” and “Hot N’ Cold,” as well as a few tracks from her latest seventh studio album, 143.
She released the project in September, and the title is her “angel number” and the text code for “ILY.”
“It’s a dance-pop record and it’s super fun,” she shared. “It’s a lot of tempo, it’s a lot of love, and it’s a record I made after having my child and kind of feeling, I’m definitely operating out of a totally different space now. I’m really appreciative of this space. It’s a little bit more fulfilled; It’s a little bit less worrisome; It’s a little less on the defense; It’s a little less broken; It’s a little bit more whole and happy and full of light, and continuing to spread that love and light.”