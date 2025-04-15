Keke Palmer Is a Red-Haired, Red-Lipped Goddess in New Instagram Post
There’s absolutely no denying Keke Palmer is red hot.
The beloved 31-year-old actress and singer has been on an undeniable roll the last few years, whether it be starring in Jordan Peele’s 2022 instant horror classic Nope or bringing everyone to tears (with laughter, of course) in 2025’s buddy comedy One of Them Days, there’s no doubt her star is shining brighter than ever.
As if further proof of her power is needed, Palmer quite literally took home the Entertainer of the Year award back in February at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards and gave a speech that left the internet in stitches (seriously, her belting out Cynthia Erivo’s iconic “Defying Gravity” riff mid-sentence will never not get a giggle out of us).
But when Palmer isn’t killing it on our screens, she’s killing it on Instagram—and this week was no exception, as she blessed her loyal followers with this incredible photo set:
Dressed in a simple but classic cropped white tee and denim short combo with an oversized navy-blue bomber jacket, this look was all about how you punch it up—and whew, does Keke know how to punch up an ensemble! Whether it be the playful stacked bangles on her wrists or the thick geometric earrings, this once “simple” outfit was quickly elevated to carefree chic.
And honestly, her hair here deserves its own fan page. The luxurious locks are done in a shade of red so vibrant, Ariel herself would be jealous. Curling carefree around her before settling on her shoulders, this ’do acted as the ultimate pop of color. To finish the look off, her makeup was the definition of glam: a sultry, smoky cat-eye, flawless matte skin, and a glossy, layered red lip that’s absolutely to die for.
“They can copy the output, but not the origin,” Keke wrote in the caption. “They can chase the aesthetic but they’re not carrying the frequency. You can be imitated but never duplicated, keep shining boo.”
Naturally, fans and famous friends alike were quick to comment on the gorgeous photos:
“In her prime hunny and ain’t nothin nobody can do about it but get out of THE WAY!!! 💅🏾,” Taraji P. Henson wrote.
“🔥🔥🔥,” Somaya Reese added.
The proud new mama to baby boy Leo, Palmer also hosts her own podcast, aptly titled Baby, This is Keke Palmer, where she interviews her fellow celebrities with her signature wit and charm each week—most recently sitting down to chat with actress and rapper, Kash Doll.
Honestly, all that’s left to day say is: keep killing it, Keke!