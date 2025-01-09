Keke Palmer Slays Press Tour Fashion With Daring Hot Pink Corset Top, Crimson Red One-Shoulder Dress
Keke Palmer shouldn’t be slept on when it comes to her style as this beloved celebrity never fails to deliver outstanding looks that should be replicated not just by her fans, but by all lovers of fashion. Case in point, her press tour to promote her film One of Them Days is filled with an array of show-stopping outfits. But her two most recent ensembles are certainly worth highlighting.
For one recent outing in New York, the 31-year-old actress upgraded the corset trend with a hot pink and grey floral strapless top from Vivienne Westwood that hugs her slim figure to the waist. She paired the feminine top with oversized gray-blue velour pants, nailing a purposeful non-matching look that’s totally eye-catching. Pointed white heels complemented the outfit well, but not as great as the large fur coat hanging off her arms perfectly. Last but not least, in true Palmer fashion, she switched up her hairstyle for this look, opting for a ginger brown clean-cut bob.
To some, this look could be difficult to pull off. But for the Nope actress, there’s no outfit she doesn’t look absolutely chic in, and this one, styled by Zoe Costello, is no exception.
“a job & a bob LOVE to see keke coming😂🔥,” one comment hilariously joked.
“The hair color on your skin tone 😍 ✨️,” another comment complimented.
“THIS OUTFIT 😍 YOU TOREEEEEE 💐🥂🫶🏽✨,” one fan expressed.
“I seriously haven’t laughed that hard during a movie in so long! Thank you for putting on for the culture! We needed this," another comment added, referring to One of Them Days.
For another press event in Georgia, Palmer went for a completely different aesthetic, rocking a beautiful red knee-length gown featuring the most unique one-shoulder top. This time, her hair was styled back in a bun with one strand of hair framing her face.
“Dang she's so darn beautiful😍🔥,” a fan wrote on Just Jared’s Instagram share above, a sentiment we certainly agree with.
One of Them Days, a comedy film produced by Insecure’s Issa Rae and directed by Lawrence Lamont, follows Dreux (Palmer), a woman in desperate need of rent money before the end of the day or else she and her roommate, Alyssa (SZA), will face eviction. In addition to Palmer and SZA, One of Them Days features talented actors including Maude Apatow, Katt Williams, Janelle James and Lil Rel Howery.
“There are a lot of things I can relate to with Dreux. I think the biggest thing was trying to do everything right and trying to make it in corporate America and still finding yourself up against––just systems that are out of your control,” Palmer told Black Girl Nerds about her character. “I definitely relate to Dreux's process on realizing that she's got to be the change she wants to see."
Palmer and staying booked and busy go hand-in-hand, which is why after One of Them Days, there’s no doubt that she’ll be back on yet another movie press tour, fresher than ever in the dopest of outfits.