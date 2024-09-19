Kelsey Merritt’s Green and Blue Crochet Set From Florida Is Summertime in a Suit
Three-time SI Swimsuit star Kelsey Merritt was a fashionista long before she graced the pages of the iconic publication. The model, who made her debut in 2019 with Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas, posed for the brand three years in a row. For her sophomore photo shoot, the Philippines native traveled to the Dominican Republic with photographer Kate Powers.
Her most recent brand feature (and perhaps our favorite) happened within the country, in Hollywood, Fla., with visual artist Ben Watts. While on set, Merritt served the most marvelous, exotic, tropical summer vacation vibes. She donned a series of cute, stylish and colorful suits in a mix of materials and silhouettes.
Check out this stunning green and blue crochet one from Andi Bagus, which can be yours for less than $60.
Andi Bagus Barbara Bikini, $59 (andi-bagus.com)
This vintage, ’60s-inspired crochet set is handmade and features a unique halter top and barely-there cheeky Brazilian bottoms. Both pieces have adjustable string ties with chic dangly tassels.
Today, the model showcases her personal sense of style on Instagram, and we are constantly taking notes on the elegant, sophisticated and neutral quiet luxury looks she effortlessly puts together.
In an interview with Ocean Drive last year, Merritt revealed that she’s trying to lean into content creation a little more.
“I have all creative freedom and control, and I like that people are getting to know me even more through that,” she shared. “That’s a part of my career I wasn’t expecting, but I am really enjoying and see myself continuing doing.”