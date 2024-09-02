Model Kelsey Merritt Endorses Late Summer Linen in Bermuda Shorts and Tank
Summer may be coming to a close, but with warm weather sticking around, seasonal fashion is too. Until fall temperatures are well and truly here, you can expect all of the most fashionable to continue dressing like its July—and we can’t blame them. We all have to take advantage of the last vestiges of summer dressing while we still can.
That’s exactly what Kelsey Merritt is doing. For the American model, late August called for a last minute summer European getaway, and Bordeaux, France, was the charming destination of choice. While there, she has been cycling through the last of her carefully curated summer outfits, and giving us inspiration for warm seasons to come.
One of her latest looks is the perfect example. For an afternoon of exploration, the 27-year-old donned a pair of tan linen Bermuda shorts, a white ribbed tank and clear kitten heels. She accessorized the clean, minimalistic look with a brown leather belt, tan shoulder bag and a classic pair of black sunglasses.
The look was the perfect snapshot of Merritt’s style: crisp, minimal and muted (in the best way). She sticks to neutrals, and they serve her well no matter the season. So, much as we always do, we’ve been taking notes on her French countryside style. And though the weather will be cooling off before long, we will be carrying every bit of inspiration with us into the next bout of warm weather. In the meantime, we’re sure she’ll have some other fashion inspo in the way of fall and winter wear.