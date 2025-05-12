Khloe Kardashian Is a Sleek, Sculpted Modern Mermaid in Mint Green Corset Look
Khloé Kardashian was the star of the show as she celebrated her XO KHLOÉ perfume, which launched late last year, on Friday. The reality TV icon partnered with Douglas Cosmetics for a glamorous pop-up in Düsseldorf, Germany, marking the debut of her beauty venture—and she certainly dressed the part.
The 40-year-old dazzled in a mint green ensemble by Rezek Studios, featuring a sultry satin corset top and matching slim-fitting pants that exuded soft spring elegance. Stylist Dani Michelle completed the ensemble with coordinating Christian Louboutin pumps and a playful, youthful Judith Leiber Ice Cream Lunch Box clutch that added a dose of whimsy.
The entrepreneur, who is the founder of denim and clothing brand Good American and Khloud Foods, kept her accessories minimal yet impactful, layering several chunky gold bangles on her wrist and finishing the look with sparkling diamond earrings.
Her short brown locks were styled into a sleek half-ponytail by Irinel de León, with two softly curled, face-framing money pieces left loose for a romantic touch. Makeup artist Ash Holm amped up the glam with a radiant, flawless base, sculpted cheekbones, dramatic black lashes, sharp winged liner, rosy blush and a plump, glossy brown lip.
The mom of two, who shares her kids, True and Tatum, with ex-boyfriend and NBA player Tristan Thompson, documented the evening on Instagram. She posed proudly with the fragrance, described as a “floral woody” scent, available now at Ulta, in front of a towering mirror outlined in a lush pink flower wall.
“XO KhloéDouglas —— Düsseldorf,” she captioned a carousel of photos taken by German Larkin and shared with her 303 million followers. In a cheeky follow-up slide, the Khloé in Wonder Land podcast host struck a kissy face, showing off an oversized blue Douglas shopping bag and several mini white ones printed with the XO KHLOÉ logo. She also snapped some glam close-ups with the bottle, flaunting her toned arms, sculpted figure and luminous, bronzed décolletage.
