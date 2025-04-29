We Can’t Get Over Khloé Kardashian’s Abs—and Her Sweet Bikini Is the Cherry on Top
Khloé Kardashian is serving up major summer inspiration with her latest bikini snaps. The entrepreneur showed off her toned arms and legs, sculpted abs and glowing tan in a playful cherry-printed bikini from Heavy Manners—a stunning style moment fans couldn’t get enough of.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The nostalgic white and red triangle top and cheeky hipster bottoms are part of a past collaboration between the swimwear brand and supermodel Elsa Hosk.
In the sun-drenched Instagram post, the Good American cofounder posed alongside her two children, True and Tatum, as the trio enjoyed a laid-back tropical getaway. The reality TV star‘s swimsuit highlighted her impressive figure, with the retro fruit motif adding a flirty, feminine touch to the family outing.
In the cover snap, the family threw up some peace signs, and in a later pic Kardashian and True sweetly shared a refreshing popsicle. They also served an adorable mommy-and-me matching moment with the 7-year-old wearing a white dress with beaded cherry details and a trendy fringe hem.
“🌴🍒☀️🍉🌴,” the 40-year-old, who shares her kids with NBA player Tristan Thompson, captioned the carousel shared with her 303 million followers on April 28.
Fans flooded the comments with praise, calling the Khloud founder “body goals” and noting she has “reversed in age,” while others couldn’t get over how much her little ones have grown.
Some even joked that Khloé looked more like their older sister than their mom, a nod to her youthful glow.
“So sweeeeettt 🍒🍒🍒,” Nicole Williams English commented.
“Adorable 🍒❤️,” Fabletics wrote.
“You go miss 40 looking 20! 🤗♥️🧐,” one fan gushed.
“Hot damn 🔥😍😍,” Amber Garcia chimed.
Kardashian is also channeling her energy into a new creative project. Three months ago, she launched her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, a platform where she explores deeper topics close to her heart.
“The podcast is about my curiosities — all the things I wonder about — but overall I want people to get a positive message,” she told Bustle in a cover story. “It’s not going to be salacious. I am not going to be gossiping about other people. It’s more the things that I’m into. I love talking about religion or grief or the afterlife or healing and trauma, dating, relationships. It’s all over the place. I don’t want to sound ungrateful at all — I love every single thing that I do, and it makes me so fulfilled — but there are times I’m like, ‘I wish I could give more to people, something that has some heart or depth or some takeaway.’ And so that’s really the point of my podcast. You listen and you’re like, ‘Oh, wow, OK, it was good for my soul.’”