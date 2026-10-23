Kim Kardashian’s Best Formula 1 Looks So Far This Year

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are easily one of the most talked about couples of the moment. While romance rumors surrounding the reality television star and Ferrari Formula 1 driver began swirling at the start of the year, the pair didn’t confirm their relationship until the spring. In April, Hamilton posted an Instagram reel from a visit to Tokyo, which featured The Kardashians star in his passenger seat.

Since then, the pair have been inseparable, showing up on each other’s social media feeds on a regular basis and being spotted out and about at high-profile events like Coachella in April and the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night last month.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton | Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Additionally, Kardashian often supports her beau at his race events throughout the world. Since the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix is being held at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin this weekend, we’re taking a look back at Kardashian’s best F1 event looks so far this year ahead of the main event on Sunday, Oct. 25.

June 2026: F1 Grand Prix of Monaco

Kim Kardashian | Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

For the Saturday, June 6, qualifying event ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco, Kardashian opted for an edgy ensemble consisting of a black lace bodysuit and form-fitting jeans. She accessorized with a pair of oversized sunglasses and black pointed-toe pumps.

Kim Kardashian | Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

The following day, Kardashian attended the main event at Circuit de Monaco in an asymmetrical neutral-colored Gucci gown. She once again accessorized with sunglasses and black heels. While Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) won the race, Hamilton placed second overall.

October 2026: F1 Grand Prix of Singapore

Kim Kardashian | Michael Potts/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Kardashian jetted off to Singapore, where she opted for a duo of high-necked, floor-length dresses. First, a soft pink Alaïa number for the qualifiers on Saturday, Oct. 10, featuring a sheer fabric and bodysuit beneath. On race day, which took place that Sunday, the 46-year-old mom of four donned an archival Roberto Cavalli dress with a cut-out neckline from the designer’s spring-summer 2023 collection. Kardashian accessorized the patterned garment with strappy heels and wore her hair in a partial up-do.

Kim Kardashian | Anni Graf - Formula 1/Getty Images

Up next: U.S. Grand Prix in Austin

While, as of press time, Kardashian has not confirmed whether or not she will attend the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin this weekend, there is definitely a possibility that the All’s Fair star will be at the Circuit of the Americas to support her partner.

Practices take place today, Friday, Oct. 23, with qualifying races to follow on Saturday. Then, the main race begins at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 25. Formula 1 fans can tune in to the action on Apple TV—find the full schedule of programming here.

More Kim Kardashian content from SI Swimsuit