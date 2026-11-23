There is always plenty of fun to be had in the city of Las Vegas, but this past weekend proved to be an extra exciting occasion for Formula 1 fans. The F1 Grand Prix made its way to Sin City, where a weekend-long party was held ahead of the race at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on Saturday, Nov. 21.

And while Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing came in first place, the incredible fashion A-lister attendees sported surrounding the Las Vegas Grand Prix was also a major win in our book. Several SI Swimsuit models—including an F1 WAG and former cover girl!—touched down in Vegas for a whirlwind weekend of fun. Below, check out just a few of our favorite model moments to come out of the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

SI Swimsuit models celebrate F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Kim Kardashian

Kardashian, a reality star, entrepreneur and mom, made sure to show up and support her beau, Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton. To kick things off, Kardashian was spotted in a show-stopping red leather ensemble on Friday. The 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model further showcased her look on Instagram, which was comprised of daring red pants and matching heels, along with a white crop top and black leather trench.

Kim Kardashian | Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

For Saturday’s race day, Kardashian once again sported black leather, this time for a session with Susie Wolff and the F1 Academy drivers. The All’s Fair star did a quick wardrobe change before the race started, opting for a head-to-toe red leather Chrome Hearts ensemble.

Kim Kardashian | Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Find more of Kardashian’s best F1 looks from this year here.

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Nader, an SI Swimsuit legend, attended People and InStyle’s Drive By party held at The Cosmopolitan on Friday night. The Baywatch star wore for a black satin bodysuit with an open halter neckline and capri-length pants, which she accessorized with a pair of pumps and oversized sunglasses.

Alix Earle

Ever the entrepreneur, Earle turned her F1 appearance this weekend into a brand trip that promoted her skincare company, Reale Actives. Held inside the Bellagio Resort & Casino on Friday, the event also featured SipMARGS, a canned cocktail brand for which the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model is an investor. For the occasion, Earle opted for a black molded corset and a pair of leather barrel pants.

The next day, Earle rocked a red latex dress with lace detail, which she wore belted and paired with a deep brown leather jacket.

XANDRA

While in Las Vegas for the F1 Grand Prix, XANDRA adopted a “sporty spice” aesthetic while clad in Nike. The DJ and soon-to-be four-time SI Swimsuit model wore a red bra top and jacket with a neutral pair of capris, as well as an all black leather ensemble by the sportwear brand.

Haley Baylee

Haley Baylee | Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Baylee attended a Raising Cane’s event at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Friday, where the SI Swimsuit model and content creator opted for a cool and casual vibe. She paired light-wash denim with a black tee and leather motorcycle jacket, while Baylee accessorized with a small pair of sunnies.

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