Kim Kardashian’s Throwback Pics Feature Classic ’90s Lipstick That You Can Still Shop Today
Kim Kardashian was making fashion moves before the new millennium, as the 44-year-old multi-hyphenate showcased in an Instagram post on Tuesday. This week, the SI Swimsuit cover girl—who secured a front-page spot on the magazine’s 2022 issue with a shoot from the Dominican Republic—debuted a handful of archival snaps dating back to 1993.
Captured at a friend’s Bat Mitzvah, a teenage Kardashian was seen sporting a simple black mini dress with a matching choker necklace. The future SKIMS co-founder also disclosed that, in reality, both her outfit and her makeup were borrowed from her mother, Kris Jenner.
“I’m wearing my mom’s Alaia dress and Revlon Rum Raisin lipstick thinking we were the coolest!” Kardashian wrote in the post’s caption. Naturally, more members of her famous family—who have dominated the reality TV space since the E! Network debut of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered in October of 2007—chimed in on the second-eldest daughter’s post.
“Oh shut up Kimberly. Why aren’t my teenage photos the same 😂,” her younger sister Khloe laughed.
Her mother also chimed in, jokingly asking, “Wait can I have my dress back?!?! 🤨.”
Revlon also joined the party after Kardashian gave a nod to their lip product, which features a warm cranberry-colored tint: “PROOF that you & Rum Raisin are TIMELESS 🔥🔥.” For those looking to get their hands on it—like Alyssa Milano, who commented, “Need it. 😍”—the shade has not only spanned decades; it is still on shelves today.
The brand’s Super Lustrous Lipstick ($10.99) in Rum Raisin can be found at Ulta, as well as a handful of other department stores. Ulta also carries 40 more hues from the longtime-loved product. According to the website, the lipstick has 72 shades total, recently adding 12 more to its extensive collection.
And Kardashian isn’t the only SI Swimsuit model who has been spotted wearing Revlon. A tried-and-true fan of the brand is Ashley Graham. The three-time model notched her inaugural beauty contract with the makeup company in 2018, and seven years later, she still credits one of their products as a personal go-to.
“Revlon Superlustrous Lipstick in [shade] Bare It All ($9.99) is my favorite lipstick of all time,” the SI Swimsuit 2016 cover girl told New Beauty in May—proving that despite decades on the market, the brand is still cementing its reign in the beauty industry.
