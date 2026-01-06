Kristen Stewart Takes Sheer Dressing to a New Level on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’
Kristen Stewart’s shimmering sequined dress screamed summertime, although the 35-year-old Twilight star sported the beige-colored garment on the streets of New York City in early January.
Stewart’s sheer dress
The actress was snapped in the number before appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday, Jan. 5. While her look for the segment exhibited the shiny maxi dress over a pair of black undergarments and styled with platform black boots and a white muscle tank, she elevated her outdoor ensemble with a black bomber jacket and oversized sunnies. Additionally, her outerwear added a pop of color to the otherwise neutral look, with crimson lining printed with multicolored plaid detailing.
During the segment, Stewart chatted with Meyers regarding her directorial debut with the 2025 film The Chronology of Water, and also touched upon some of her goals for the year ahead.
“When it comes to resolutions, I never, I’m, like, super concerned,” Stewart admitted during her conversation with Meyers. However, this year, she disclosed that her approach was quite different. “Now is the time to take care of yourself,” she declared and later added, “We have stuff to do, you know? We got to be with each other, present. It’s nice to, you know, go through periods of release, but right now, I kind of want to, like, absorb.”
While Stewart’s message for 2026 was more than inspiring, so was her evening ensemble. Sheer dressing continues to surge amongst celebrities—such as fellow actress Margot Robbie, who repped the style during the London premiere of her own 2025 film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey—and Stewart’s stamp of approval makes a strong case for the style to reign supreme in 2026.
