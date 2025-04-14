We Can’t Get Over Kylie Jenner’s Bright Yellow Latex Bodycon Dress in the Desert
A dip in the pool and some ice cold lemonade are an essential duo to beat the heat. Coachella Weekend 1 was no exception as Kylie Jenner and REVOLVE teamed up to host a pool party in support of Jenner’s newest Sprinter Vodka Soda launch.
Jenner, founder of Sprinter, recently announced the newest addition to her hard seltzer family on April 2, when the Sprinter Palm Springs Pack officially hit the market for purchase nationwide. The package contains eight drinks with four different flavor options.
“Say hello to the Sprinter Palm Springs Pack: Pink Lemonade, Mango, Pineapple and Strawberry. 🍋🥭🍍🍓”, Jenner shared in an Instagram post from launch day. In the post, Jenner sported a two-piece yellow leather set that showcased a strapless bandeau top.
Over the past weekend, Jenner stuck with the same yellow theme, where she opted for a latex bodycon dress with a halter neck. The dress perfectly matched the theme of the party, with striped towels, umbrellas and a lemonade stand all sporting the same hue. Hits of blue also appeared in the party’s branding, similar to Sprinter’s Instagram profile picture.
The 29-year-old kept one of her seltzers in hand in most shots shared on her own Instagram. The packaging ranged from pink, red, baby blue and a yellow similar to Jenner’s apparel.
The businesswoman recently discussed the design behind the colorful drinks in a March interview with Entrepreneur.
“I wanted Sprinter's branding to be bold and fun so that it captures that feeling of pregaming and having fun with your friends,” Jenner shared. “You're holding the can in your hand when you're hanging out with your friends — why shouldn't the can you're drinking out of also look cool?”
The content creator and reality TV star looked cool and kept cool with her seltzers on hand. Her besties also came to her support following the event and shared their compliments on her newest post from the party. “celebrating new sprinter flavorssss in palm springs 🥰 @drinksprinter drinksprinter.com 🍋🍓🍍🥭” she captioned the carousel, sharing 15 snapshots and videos from the party.
“YES MY CUTIE,” Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikalaou commented.
“cutie pie,” Carter Gregory added.
Those who weren’t in attendance at the pool party didn’t miss out on their chance to try Sprinter. The brand also provided a Sprinter Vodka Soda truck at her older sister Kendall’s 818 Outpost where festivalgoers could get their hands on the newest flavors and some tequila as well.