Kylie Jenner Worried Her 2025 Golden Globes Gown Was Too Revealing, but Kris Jenner Had the Best Response
Kylie Jenner has never been one to shy away from a daring look, which is what makes the ending moments of the recent season of The Kardashians so interesting (and, dare I say, relatable) to watch.
Our story starts back in January of this year, when Jenner accompanied her boyfriend, actor Timothée Chalamet, to the 2025 Golden Globes, where he was nominated for Best Actor in a Drama for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown—an award he lost to Adrian Brody for his role in The Brutalist.
But, if we’re being honest, Jenner was the real winner of the evening, positively stunning viewers by donning a gorgeous vintage Atelier Versace gown.
The garment—similar to one notably worn by actress Elizabeth Hurley back in 1999—was the definition of “slinky.” In a stunning silver shade and texture reminiscent of medieval chainmail, the gown featured thin straps draping down into a deep, revealing cowl at the bust, made all the more revealing by Jenner’s decision to keep her neckline bare. And, as if the front wasn’t sultry enough, the breathtaking back showed off even more skin, gliding down into a glittering u-shaped back dipping down below the hip (more snapshots of the gown can be viewed on Jenner’s Instagram here!).
While there’s no doubting the gown was a show-stopper the night of the event, it turns out Jenner was surprisingly concerned the piece might’ve been a little too revealing for such a high-brow evening.
In the recent season six finale episode of The Kardashians, an after-credits clip revealed Jenner had second thoughts about her choice of award show dress after the fact, and she proceeded to quell those concerns by doing the most relatable thing possible—calling her mom for advice (been there, know it well).
But we all know Kris Jenner is no ordinary mom, and her immediate response to her daughter’s concerns was absolutely perfect. Picking up the phone, Jenner listened as her daughter outright asked if she really should’ve worn such a revealing number to the ceremony. But the ultimate mom/mogul stopped those worries immediately in their tracks, simply answering, “Yes. You have to wear your best dress to every function you go to no matter what.”
Jenner then reiterated some former advice, humorously saying, “You know, it’s like I tell you: ‘You have to wear matching lingerie, because if you’re ever in an accident and you have to go to the hospital, you’re gonna have gorgeous lingerie on.’”
Certainly something for all of us to keep in mind while getting dressed in the morning!