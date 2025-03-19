Kylie Jenner Drops Jaws in Ultra-Plunge Red Latex Look for ‘Sexiest’ Khy Line Yet
Kylie Jenner is declaring her latest Khy drop the “sexiest” yet. The reality TV star, who launched her clothing brand in November 2023, continues to deliver bold, innovative designs that showcase her dynamic style as both a model and Khy’s creative director. From daring swimwear and ultra-comfortable sweats to timeless basics and trendy baggy denim, Jenner is expanding her fashion empire with each new release. Her latest collaboration is with iconic British fashion label Poster Girl, known for its viral latex pieces. In a new Instagram video shared on Khy’s account, the 27-year-old shared details about the collection and how the partnership came to be.
She sat in a director’s chair wearing a plunging red hot look featuring the Latex Plunge Tank
($182) and Latex Maxi Skirt ($234) as she answered some questions.
Watch the video here.
“My favorite thing about this collection [is] probably the way it makes me feel. It‘s our sexiest collection yet. We have the best latex. I love how thin and comfortable our latex is,” Jenner shared, adding as a joke that she would wear the set everywhere from the club to after-school pick-up to a business meeting and beyond.
The mom of two, who shares her kids Stormi and Aire with ex-boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott added “I feel very snatched in this outfit.”
The Kylie Cosmetics and Sprinter founder also noted that she wore a Poster Girl red latex dress last May while in Las Vegas with Kendall Jenner, promoting the 29-year-old’s tequila brand 818. “I’ve never felt sexier and I fell in love [with the brand],” she recalled. “ So I reached out to them and that’s how this collection was born.”
The line, described as “soft as latex, sweet as honey” additionally features a strapless asymmetrical dress ($247), a skin-tight mini dress ($259), a sculpting thong bodysuit ($148) and the standout criss-cross cut-out midi dress ($278) in three colorways: rouge, black and bone.
“Kylie was one of the first major stars to wear POSTER GIRL, and her unwavering support over the years has continuously inspired and amazed us. This collaboration holds significant personal and professional meaning, as it truly feels like a full-circle moment,” Poster Girl designers Francesca Capper and Natasha Somerville wrote. “To see our designs come to life on someone who has championed the brand from its early days is an incredibly rewarding and emotional milestone. It symbolizes not just the evolution of POSTER GIRL, but also the strong connection we’ve cultivated with Kylie and her stylists Mackenzie and Alexandra over the years. POSTER GIRL X KHY marks our first ever brand collaboration and it couldn’t make more perfect sense.”
Shop the collab now at khy.com.