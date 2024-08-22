Kylie Jenner Paired Her Metallic Blue Swimsuit With a Slick-Back Bun, Chunky Silver Hoops
Kylie Jenner’s clothing brand Khy branched out into swimwear this season, and while the first collection featured classic colors and styles (with a couple of neon pops) the latest drop is marked with fun, daring styles and vibrant metallic hues. The 27-year-old, who celebrated her birthday earlier this month, has been rolling out the promotional Instagram content over the past couple of weeks teasing the glamorous new satin line, which dropped Aug. 20 on khy.com.
The collection, featuring bikini tops, bottoms, one-pieces and cover-up skirts ranges from $36—$78 dollars and comes in all sizes from XXS—4X.
Khy Aqua Ruched Triangle Bikini Top, $36 and Ruched Micro Bikini Bottom, $34 (khy.com)
Jenner paired the icy aqua set with a perfect slick-back bun and a stack of three chunky silver hoop earrings as she was photographed stepping out of a pool, and sitting on the concrete. The Sprinter vodka seltzer and Kylie Cosmetics founder flaunted her slim, sculpted hourglass figure and sun-kissed glow.
In another stunning IG post, the mom of two, who shares her kids Stormi and Aire with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, donned a super cool and spacecore-inspired strappy cut-out silver one-piece.
Khy Meteor Cutout One Piece, $78 (khy.com)
“sexiest set yet,” she captioned the carousel on her own IG account, and we totally agree.
“YES! 🔥,” Hulu who produces The Kardashian commented.
“You’re perfect,” Lauren Perez chimed.
Jenner launched Khy last November, and this marks the company’s 10th drop.