Kylie Jenner Flaunts Toned Midriff in White Crochet Bikini Top at Night
Media personality and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner is having a great week. Not only did the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrate her 27th birthday on Aug. 10, she also landed the cover of British Vogue’s September issue and accompanying cover story, which dropped on Tuesday.
And on Thursday, Jenner shared an Instagram carousel of swimwear photos in the middle of a thunderstorm that captured her beauty in front of the moonlight. She opted for a trendy white crochet swim top for the snaps, while her lower half was draped in a billowy white skirt cover-up. Jenner showed off her smolder for the camera while she held her arms along the bow of the boat.
In the background, inky blue sky was captured behind Jenner, while the moon shone in the midst of a thunderstorm that was captured on video.
“mother storm ⚡️⚡️🌩️,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote in her caption.
“the moon!? the lightning!? this is so slay omg ✨⚡️🪐🌚🌊,” one of Jenner’s 397 million followers gushed in the comments section.
“The lightening was a paid actor 😂☺️,” someone else added.
“Ok girl you ate with these,” another fan noted.
In her cover interview with British Vogue, Jenner opened up about motherhood and how her children, Stormi and Aire, are the most important things in her life.
“No matter what I’m going through or what I look like or what the internet writes about me that day, I come home and my kids just love me unconditionally,” she shared. “They’re just obsessed with me and that’s taught me to walk through life a little easier. I’m like, ‘O.K., well I have these little humans at home that need me and love me and think I’m the most perfect person in the world, so I don’t really need validation from outside sources.’”