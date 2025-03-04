Kylie Jenner Cozied Up to Timothée Chalamet in Black Lace Corset Gown for Oscars After-Party
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet couldn’t be any cuter at the 97th Academy Awards ceremony. And though Chalamet didn’t walk away with an Oscar for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown, he didn’t leave the ceremony empty-handed as he had his love by his side.
As expected from a couple as stylish as these two, Jenner and Chalamet were dressed to the nines for not only the special event surrounded by other big names in Hollywood but also for the high-profile after-party full of celebration hosted by Vanity Fair.
For the Academy Awards, Jenner donned a black custom crystallized cut-out dress from Miu Miu. A statement black band created separation for the top and bottom of the piece, featuring a shiny busty bralette and a cinched skirt. As for her boo, Chalamet went in the opposite direction in the color spectrum, sporting an all-buttermilk-yellow full suit from Givenchy that was certainly an eye-catcher.
As for the Vanity Fair after-party, the two went for matching black ensembles. Chalamet wore a classic Tom Ford black suit with an open white buttoned-down shirt inside. His suit jacket had small black dots scattered throughout, proving that he never goes bland with his looks. The same can be said for Jenner, who opted for a black and nude strapless dress from Ashi featuring a lace corset. This alluring piece fit Jenner in all the right places, hugging her curves to reveal her hourglass figure.
When standing side-by-side, it’s easy to see just how well Chalamet and Jenner complement each other, especially when it comes to red carpet-ready style.
Now that awards season is over, Chalamet can take a sigh of relief from his Oscar campaign. But just because it didn’t end the way he hoped it would at the Oscars, that doesn’t mean that he didn’t secure any other awards for his portrayal of the iconic folk singer. The 29-year-old won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Actor earlier this month. Following his victory, he delivered a speech that let the world know that an Oscar win in his career is inevitable.
“I can’t downplay the significance of this award because it means the most to me, and I know we’re in a subjective business, but the truth is, I’m really in pursuit of greatness,” Chalamet expressed in his SAG Awards speech. “I know people don’t usually talk like that, but I want to be one of the greats. I’m inspired by the greats. I’m inspired by the greats here tonight.”
Losing out on an Oscar on Sunday night may have been an unfortunate way to close out the awards season, but the honor of even being nominated isn’t lost on Chalamet.