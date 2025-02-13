Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure in Plunging Skin-Tight Luxe Black Gown
Kylie Jenner made a stunning appearance at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, turning heads in a striking vintage Alaïa Spring 1998 backless scoop-neck halter gown, sourced through Cafe Society Archive. The form-fitting black dress hugged her curves perfectly as she stepped out to support her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, who received the Arlington Artist Award at the event on Feb. 11.
Before heading to the venue, Jenner took a moment to snap a few glamorous photos, posing with a can of Sprinter, her ready-to-drink vodka soda brand. Though, the beverage in hand wasn’t just an accessory—it was a strategic tease for the company’s latest release: a single-flavor Peach four-pack. With its nationwide launch on Feb. 10, the drink has been celebrated all week with activations across Atlanta and Athens, Ga.—an homage to the iconic Peach State.
Styled by Mackenzie Grandquist and Alexandra Rose, Jenner paired her sophisticated yet daring gown with two massive Lorraine Schwartz diamond rings. The mom of two, who shares her kids Stormi and Aire with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, opted for a timeless glam.
Hair guru Jesus Guerrero styled her dark locks into voluminous bombshell blowout waves, while Shelby Smith gave her a fresh, matte makeup look featuring a plump peachy nude lip, wispy lashes, rosy cheeks and a foxy brown eyeshadow moment. The Kylie Cosmetics and Khy founder flaunted her super sculpted arms and toned backside as she shifted from pose to pose.
“sprinted too hard last night,” the 27-year-old cleverly captioned a carousel showing off her supermodel allure.
Sprinter, which Jenner launched in March 2024, is a fruit-forward vodka soda brand known for its bold flavors, premium ingredients and party-ready aesthetic. The new Peach flavor joins the brand’s lineup of Black Cherry, Grapefruit and Lime, all featuring 100 calories, 4.5% ABV and no added sugars.
On Tuesday, Feb. 12, the reality TV star took a quick trip to Georgia to promote the new flavor. She began the day with visits to local key liquor retailers before heading to the nightlife hotspot Tongue & Groove. She also traveled to Athens for a surprise appearance at Sprinter’s Peach Park takeover at Paloma Park, where she joined breakout country star Ella Langley on stage.
Jenner interacted with fans, signing Sprinter hats and handing out cans of the brand’s new Peach version, adding to the excitement of the launch event.
Sprinter 8-can variety packs and NEW single-flavor Peach 4-Pack are available nationwide for an SRP of $19.99. For more information, follow @drinksprinter and visit drinksprinter.com to shop.