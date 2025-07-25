Lauren Chan Pairs Classic Corset With Unexpected Custom Item for Night Out
Lauren Chan doesn’t follow the ever-changing trends of the fashion world. Truth be told, she would much rather march to the beat of her very own drum, and this can be seen in her latest Instagram post, where she is wearing a fashion-forward outfit that embodies her unique taste.
Chan’s ensemble for her night out sitting courtside at the New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever basketball game consists of a black corset and a pair of black shorts as the central section of the attire. She dresses up the corset and shorts combo with black mid-calf-length socks and ombre neon green and orange sneakers.
As the cherry on top of this outfit, she sports a customized khaki trench coat that she cut to become an ultra-cropped garment at the top, adding an unexpected edge to an already stylish ensemble. This and her black sunglasses truly bring the outfit together.
Her stylist for the night—her fiancée Hayley Kosan—hit the nail on the head when it comes to the duality the 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model embodies in the clothes she wears. Chan tends to lean into styles that channel both the feminine and masculine sides of her aesthetic.
Her reasoning lies in the truth that there’s no one right way to be a woman, thus women shouldn’t have to choose which side of the style spectrum they feel like following. If they so choose, they can incorporate every inch of their personal style into their wardrobe.
“Reitmans and I are both very impassioned by encouraging women to lean into how multifaceted we are and refuse that kind of either/or mindset and move towards and/or," the Canadian model said in a 2024 interview with CP24 regarding her collab with Reitmans. “For me, that’s reflected in my personal life. For Reitman’s, that’s reflected within the brand.“
Speaking on the brand’s Fall 2024 collection, she expressed, “These are two of the looks I love because they reflect the masculine way I dress and the feminine way I dress. They’re both powerful. They’re both chic. They’re both everything you and I love in a strong suit and heel moment. But I love the duality of this entire collection.”
Maybe it’s the Gemini in her, maybe it’s the fashionista in her—or maybe it’s a blend of both! Either way, Chan doesn’t play by fashion rules, yet every time she takes a shot with her style, she scores.