Lauren Chan Embraced Authenticity When Styling 2024 SI Swimsuit Launch Outfits
When preparing for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue launch party, a weekend-long celebration between New York City and Hollywood, Fla., Lauren Chan wanted to be very intentional with her fashion choices.
Last year, she reflected in a recent Instagram post, she found herself feeling insecure at the various events throughout the weekend. In order to “[dissolve] that insecurity,” Chan chose to embrace authenticity, “leaning into what makes me uniquely me,” she said.
For the Canadian model, that meant leaning into intentional fashion choices. “The inspiration? Queerness. Camp. Body. Authenticity,” she wrote. “I wanted to feel…like me. Which means gay, dressed for the female gaze. Which means comfortable in my body, whether it’s on display sans-shapewear or hidden by a baggy tee. Which means joyful and unaffected by what everyone else is doing.”
Through fashion choices that were her own and representative of who she is, Chan was able to rid herself of the insecurity that weighed on her last year. And she looked incredible, too. Her various looks from Thursday night to Sunday morning garnered praise from her social media following, who took to the comments of her posts to complement her style—and she couldn’t have been more appreciative.
“Thank you for cheering me on—I *really* felt your enthusiasm through all of your comments,” she said. “You made me feel celebrated for being me and I want to send that feeling back to you now.”