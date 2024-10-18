Lauren Wasser’s Bright White High-Cut One-Piece Is a Timeless Classic
In 2024, SI Swimsuit traveled to tropical destinations around the world to photograph a group of impressive models for the annual issue. This year—as in every other that has come before—some serious planning went into the photo shoots (and some expert execution, too). Of course, that planning included the curation of swimwear for each destination and each model.
Year after year, the SI Swimsuit fashion team works tirelessly to come up with styling guidelines for every destination. They assign an aesthetic to each location—based, in part, on the destination itself as well as on annual fashion trends. The resulting swimwear looks speak to a well-curated and executed fashion plan.
Take the styling on set in Placencia, Belize, this year, for example. With an eye toward enhancing the natural (and completely gorgeous) backdrop on set, the fashion team chose to outfit the models in all-white everything. It was a bold choice—and it more than paid off. The resulting photos of Lauren Wasser, Chanel Iman, Nina Agdal and Sixtine are completely breathtaking. In part, that’s owing to their respective talent in front of the camera. But it’s also in part due to the incredible bright white styling, too.
In addition to leaving us with incredible photographs, though, the Placencia styling has left us with a trove of stunning white swimsuits to add to our own personal collections. We’re always on the market for a good timeless one-piece or bikini—and a classic bright white look is bound to be just that.
The following one-piece that Wasser sported during her SI Swimsuit debut is a prime example. It’s not overly complicated in form. It’s a high-cut one-piece with a simple silhouette—but the bright white hue makes it pop in a way that little else could. We know if we were to snag this look (and we’re planning on it), we would stand out wherever we wore it—much like Wasser. Plus, we can pretty much guarantee it will never go out of style (the combination of a streamlined form and classic color almost ensures that).
Minimale Animale Nolita One-Piece Swimsuit, $245 (minimaleanimale.com)
We don’t simply love this swimsuit for its bright white hue (after all, it comes in nine other incredible shades and patterns). We love it likewise for its flattering fit. Its simple neckline and bodice combined with the high-cut leg and ultra-high waist make for an incredibly glamorous swimwear look.