Lauren Wasser
Activist and actress Lauren Wasser has been modeling since she was a young girl, walking the runway alongside her mother and appearing in the likes of Vogue Italia. The California native made headlines in 2012 when she contracted toxic shock syndrome and nearly lost her life to the disease. After having both of her legs amputated as a result, Wasser made the decision to use her platform in the hopes of helping others. She is a staunch advocate for women’s rights and feminine hygiene product education.
In addition to collaborating with brands like Savage x Fenty and Louis Vuitton, the Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree has walked the New York Fashion Wweek runway and has worked with notable brands such as Balenciaga, Chloe, Off-White, Givenchy and Giorgio Armani. Wasser makes her debut in the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue.