Leah Kateb Is a Sultry Librarian in Plunging Off-Shoulder Black Mini Dress
Leah Kateb is bringing back the quintessential vintage laptop photo booth aesthetic—with her own sultry twist. The Love Island USA alum posed for a series of moody low-lit snaps and showed off her effortless beauty and soft smolder. She embraced her edgy, sassy unbothered signature vibe that we (and fans) are obsessed with.
The 25-year-old reality TV star sported a bold, off-shoulder black mini dress with a dramatic plunging neckline. The figure-hugging silhouette perfectly complemented the Love Island USA alum’s hourglass frame. Her accessories—a pair of retro, rectangular glasses and a dainty chain necklace—tied the look together, giving her a Bella Hadid-inspired “sexy librarian” aesthetic as she leaned forward for a confident, seductive pose.
Her long dark locks were voluminous, smooth and freshly blown out into bombshell bouncy waves, while her glam was glowy and sweet featuring sleek brows, wispy lashes, a wash of taupe eyeshadow and a gorgeous, plump glossy mauve lip.
From a close-up gaze over her glasses to a playful, wistful glance off-camera, each shot oozed charisma. Her caption? A lyric from Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poet’s Department track “Fresh Out the Slammer.”
“To the one who says I’m the girl of his American dreams💌,” the Calabasas native wrote under the carousel shared with her 3.6 million followers on Jan. 7.
“PS photobooth pics are so back,” she followed up in a comment.
“Beautiful,” Julia Kelly wrote.
“smash,” Serena Page added.
“ok perfection!!!!!” Kelsey Calemine exclaimed.
“we love a swiftie 🥲💫💕,” Elsy Guevara noted.
“WHOA! Insanely Gorgeous,” Kaitlyn Jaynne declared.
“Mother pls put the slay DOWN!!” one fan begged.
“its giving hot substitute teacher 👩🏫 😍,” another person stated.
Kateb, who is still dating costar Miguel Harichi, has been making waves in the fashion and content creation world since her stint and runner-up status on the reality dating show filmed in Fiji. Her style evolution—from laid-back courtside chic to editorial-ready glam—proves her versatility.
“I’ve always loved clothes, and I know that everyone says it’s a way to express yourself, but it really is. I remember when I was younger, I would wear the most random stuff. At the time I thought it was cool; it made me feel good. I have this picture that I’m thinking of specifically, and I was just a vest and a tie with a random white T-shirt underneath it. At the time, I thought that was so fire. I was probably around 10 years old. If you're wearing something and you feel good in it, that was always my vibe. I never really cared about what other people had on,” she shared about her love for fashion. “My style can be either very streetwear or I’m putting on vintage designer. It depends on the occasion, obviously, but I do love a super fire streetwear moment. I also love getting glammed up and putting on vintage designer dresses; or having a little pop of a vintage bag or shoes. Let’s say we’re doing streetwear, sometimes I’ll pop on a vintage bag just to make it cute and complete. You know when people are like, ‘Oh, my style is cottage-core.’ They have specific styles. I don’t even know what my style would fall under, honestly.”