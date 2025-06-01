Swim Search Finalist Leticia Martinez Mesmerizes in Fun Colors on SI Swimsuit Runway
SI Swim Search finalist Leticia Martinez arrived at Swim Week to make an impression. The 27-year-old New Jersey native, who now lives in Miami, made her debut on the catwalk for the SI Swimsuit Runway Show this evening, May 31, in serious style. The athlete-turned-certified personal trainer flaunted her strength, beauty and talent while repping swimsuits we’re in total need of for our summer wardrobes.
Martinez joined five other Swim Search finalists on the runway, including Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin. For the 2026 issue, only one winner will be chosen to appear. These aspiring SI Swimsuit models were also accompanied by brand staples and fresh faces during the event at the W South Beach.
Martinez looked like a total natural on the runway in bright colors and fun patterns. See her looks:
One of the fabulous looks Martinez donned on the runway was a high-cut one-piece swimsuit featuring multiple patterns of animal print in light tan and black hues. The colors looked great on her skin tone and her voluminous, dark chocolate hair. Martinez also modeled a pretty, feminine light yellow-green bikini from Two Fish, featuring white polka dots. The summery color stood out on the runway.
Passionate about fitness and health, Martinez is the founder of The Elevate App, which helps users with their wellness journeys. As an advocate for self-confidence, she puts her personal touch on every exercise routine and nutritional guidance she provides. Becoming an SI Swimsuit model is something she considers “the ultimate dream,” and now she’s one step closer to making it reality.
“This journey has taught me that timing is everything. Every ‘no’ shaped me into the woman I am today,” Martinez notes. “I’ve grown, I’ve learned and I’ve never given up because I know there’s power in persistence, and purpose in the path.”
The 2025 Swim Week has been an exciting two-day event for the SI Swimsuit team, hosting exciting activations and pop-ups with our official partners, as well as parties and a VIP dinner. Having fun in the Miami sun has been the name of the game this week, while celebrating what we know best—inspirational ladies modeling awesome swimwear.
Missed the SI Swimsuit Runway Show? You can watch it now on YouTube here.