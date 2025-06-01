Swimsuit

Swim Search Finalist Leticia Martinez Mesmerizes in Fun Colors on SI Swimsuit Runway

Martinez was a total pro on the runway in Miami during Swim Week.

Natalie Zamora

Leticia Martinez walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show
Leticia Martinez walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show / John Parra/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated

SI Swim Search finalist Leticia Martinez arrived at Swim Week to make an impression. The 27-year-old New Jersey native, who now lives in Miami, made her debut on the catwalk for the SI Swimsuit Runway Show this evening, May 31, in serious style. The athlete-turned-certified personal trainer flaunted her strength, beauty and talent while repping swimsuits we’re in total need of for our summer wardrobes.

Martinez joined five other Swim Search finalists on the runway, including Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin. For the 2026 issue, only one winner will be chosen to appear. These aspiring SI Swimsuit models were also accompanied by brand staples and fresh faces during the event at the W South Beach.

Martinez looked like a total natural on the runway in bright colors and fun patterns. See her looks:

Leticia Martinez walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show
Leticia Martinez walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show / John Parra/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated

One of the fabulous looks Martinez donned on the runway was a high-cut one-piece swimsuit featuring multiple patterns of animal print in light tan and black hues. The colors looked great on her skin tone and her voluminous, dark chocolate hair. Martinez also modeled a pretty, feminine light yellow-green bikini from Two Fish, featuring white polka dots. The summery color stood out on the runway.

Passionate about fitness and health, Martinez is the founder of The Elevate App, which helps users with their wellness journeys. As an advocate for self-confidence, she puts her personal touch on every exercise routine and nutritional guidance she provides. Becoming an SI Swimsuit model is something she considers “the ultimate dream,” and now she’s one step closer to making it reality.

“This journey has taught me that timing is everything. Every ‘no’ shaped me into the woman I am today,” Martinez notes. “I’ve grown, I’ve learned and I’ve never given up because I know there’s power in persistence, and purpose in the path.”

The 2025 Swim Week has been an exciting two-day event for the SI Swimsuit team, hosting exciting activations and pop-ups with our official partners, as well as parties and a VIP dinner. Having fun in the Miami sun has been the name of the game this week, while celebrating what we know best—inspirational ladies modeling awesome swimwear.

Missed the SI Swimsuit Runway Show? You can watch it now on YouTube here.

Published
Natalie Zamora
NATALIE ZAMORA

Natalie Zamora is a leader in the digital media space who specializes in entertainment and lifestyle topics. After graduating from Rutgers University where she majored in English and minored in Cinema Studies, she currently works as the VP of Entertainment Content, FanSided/SI Swimsuit at Minute Media. In addition to SI Swimsuit, her work can also be found on sites such as Winter is Coming, Mental Floss, and more. With a deep passion for pop culture, Natalie has her finger on the pulse of trending topics and loves to keep up with her favorite celebrities.

Home/Fashion