Introducing the 2025 SI Swim Search Finalists
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has officially announced the six finalists of its 2025 Swim Search. After reviewing thousands of open casting call submissions, these six remarkable women have been selected to walk in the SI Swimsuit runway show during Miami Swim Week this Saturday, May 31, alongside tens of SI Swimsuit models, including 2025 cover models Lauren Chan, Olivia Dunne and Jordan Chiles. One of the six women will be chosen to be a rookie for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue. Each finalist brings her own story of strength, charisma, and inspiration. Get to know them below.
Ally Mason
Ally Mason is a 25-year-old honors graduate from the University of Southern California who relocated to New York City in 2022 to pursue careers in both modeling and medicine. Born and raised in Scottsdale, Arizona, Mason is passionate about empowering women and girls to break barriers and embrace their full potential.
She has been involved in global and local advocacy since childhood, supporting nonprofits such as Chances For Children, the Georgie Badiel Foundation, and New York Cares. She is also studying regenerative medicine and longevity, with a focus on helping others live healthier lives.
As a model, Mason has graced the runways of Milan and New York Fashion Weeks and collaborated with major brands including Bulgari, Max Mara, Naeem Khan, CoverGirl, and Kiki de Montparnasse. Her work has been featured in Vogue Portugal, Harper’s Bazaar, Maxim, and more.
Dominique Ruotolo
Dominique Ruotolo is a 25-year-old elite track and field athlete and model. She is a USA U20 bronze medalist, PAC-12 Champion, NCAA All-American, five-time USA Championships competitor, and ranked on the all-time performance lists for both the University of Oregon and the University of Southern California.
Born in Switzerland and raised across France, Cameroon, and California by her Italian and Cameroonian family, Ruotolo’s upbringing was globally rich and linguistically complex.
Jilly Anais
Jillyan Anais, known professionally as Jilly, is a 29-year-old actress, musician, and entrepreneur who first entered the spotlight as Miss Teen Houston in 2011. Today, she has more than 5 million followers across her digital platforms.
A SAG-AFTRA member since 2015, Jilly has appeared in a wide array of entertainment projects including Wild ‘N Out, Real Husbands of Hollywood alongside Kevin Hart, and Rosewood starring Morris Chestnut. She also co-hosted the 2019 Grammy Awards red carpet for BET.
As a recording artist, she has collaborated with Grammy-winning producers and songwriters. Her latest single, I Must Really Love You, was released in September 2023 and co-written by Ne-Yo. Jilly is also an entrepreneur, having launched her own fragrance line (Boss Babe by Jilly Anais Eau de Parfum) and authored two cookbooks: This Boss Babe Can Cookbook and She Cooks Too!
This will be Jilly's second time walking the Swim Week runway show for SI Swimsuit.
Leticia Martinez
Leticia Martinez is a 27-year-old model, content creator, and certified personal trainer from New Jersey. A former athlete, Leticia’s passion for movement evolved into a mission to help others build confidence through fitness.
She is the founder of The Elevate App, a wellness platform designed to educate users on proper movement techniques, offer structured workout plans, provide nutrition guidance, and deliver personal support to help people achieve their fitness goals.
Raeann Langas
Raeann Langas is a 31-year-old content creator, curve model, and fashion advocate redefining style and confidence for women of all sizes. Based in Los Angeles, Raeann is known for her uplifting videos, which include outfit inspiration, daily routines, and honest conversations about body image.
Through her digital platform and social media presence, she encourages women to embrace their bodies unapologetically and take up space in a world that often tells them to shrink.
Tunde Oyeneyin
Tunde Oyeneyin is a 37-year-old Texas native of Nigerian descent, widely known for her role as a Peloton instructor and motivational leader. Her personal struggle with body image led her to discover fitness as a pathway to self-love and empowerment.
She joined Peloton in 2019 and quickly became one of its most beloved instructors, leading dynamic cycling and strength classes for more than 7 million members. Her signature podcast, Fitness Flipped, debuted at number one on Apple’s Health and Fitness charts.
Tunde is also a New York Times bestselling author of Speak: Find Your Voice, Trust Your Gut, and Get From Where You Are to Where You Want To Be. Her memoir was named one of Amazon and Audible’s Best Books of 2022.