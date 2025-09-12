Lily Aldridge Brings Her Supermodel Energy to Cozy, Fall-Coded New Campaign
Lily Aldridge is making staying in look chicer than ever.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The SI Swimsuit legend just teamed up with Eberjey on a dreamy 14-piece capsule, and it’s basically a love letter to cozy season. The Eberjey x Lily Aldridge collection—dropping today, Sept. 12—turns slowing down into a fashion statement, reimagining the brand’s cloud-soft washable silks through Aldridge’s lens of feminine ease.
A capsule made for slowing down
Expect luxe PJ sets, a rich Merlot solid, a dotted Merlot, a touch of plaid and an exclusive botanical floral pulled straight from a watercolor painting the 39-year-old created herself.
The capsule spans 11 women’s styles, one men’s set and two eye masks, ranging from $48 to $298. Highlights include the Inez Washable Silk Printed Long PJ Set ($298), a matching robe ($278), a slip dress ($178) and the sweetest cami-and-short set ($198). We’re dreaming of cozy nights in for the rest of the year, but make it supermodel-approved.
The brand began teasing the collab on Instagram earlier this week and fans were totally eating it up, writing “This color scheme is SO gorgeous!,” and “SUPER iconic!”
Supermodel style meets Eberjey DNA
Aldridge’s personal style, effortless, modern, feminine, luxurious, mirrors Eberjey’s DNA, making the partnership feel seamless. In recent years, she has fronted campaigns for Christian Louboutin Beauty, Johnny Was, Beyond Yoga and Gap. A longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel, she’s now set to make her return to the brand’s iconic runway this year.
Shop now at eberjey.com.
The mom of two, who shares her kids with husband and Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill, even hand-selected each colorway. From the sultry Merlot solids to the delicate dotted prints, every detail nods to her own inspirations.
About Aldridge
Aldridge, who was raised in Santa Monica, Calif. and now lives in Nashville, has been a household name for nearly two decades. She signed with IMG Models at 16, landed on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2014 alongside Chrissy Teigen and Nina Agdal, and returned for the 2015 and 2016 issues before joining the 60th anniversary celebration spread in 2024.
About Eberjey
Founded in 1996 by Ali Mejia and Mariela Rovito, Eberjey redefined sleepwear with a radical idea: that lingerie and pajamas should feel as good as they look. What started as a response to a male-gaze-dominated market grew into an iconic brand rooted in softness, authenticity and ease.
Today, the Miami-based label is known worldwide for its buttery fabrics and cult-favorite Gisele PJs, staying true to its mission of helping women feel most like themselves.