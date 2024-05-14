Lily Aldridge 2024: 60th Anniversary Legends
Lily Aldridge was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, along with fellow brand legends Chrissy Teigen, Kate Love, Brenna Huckaby, Christie Brinkley, Halima Aden, Kate Upton, Leyna Bloom, Martha Stewart, Megan Rapinoe, Molly Sims, Paige Spiranac, Sue Bird, Tyra Banks, Gayle King, Brooks Nader, Maye Musk, Camille Kostek, Danielle Herrington, Winnie Harlow, Nina Agdal, Jasmine Sanders, Hailey Clauson, Hunter McGrady, Paulina Porizkova, Brooklyn Decker and Roshumba Williams.
Aldridge made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2014, appearing on the cover of the issue alongside Chrissy Teigen and Nina Agdal. She had been working in the modeling industry for about a decade and had already become a well-known face by the time she hit the SI Swimsuit set. The model followed up her debut with features in both 2015 and 2016. Beyond her career, Aldridge is a dedicated philanthropist, who works with both St. Jude Children’s Hospital and Baby Buggy, which provides essential resources to families in need.
This year, Aldridge returns to the SI Swimsuit set to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the brand. Recently, she made her way to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., for the brand’s “Legends” photo shoot. For the occasion, Molly Dickinson styled the model in a Vivienne Westwood gown, Giuseppe Zanotti heels and Ettika jewelry.
To learn more about the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, click here.
Hair: Mitchell Ramazon and DJ Quintero at The Wall Group using Living Proof
Makeup: Ehlie Luna
Styling: Molly Dickson
Styling Team: Sophie Faith, Abigail Hall, Clarke Johnson, Brianna Millstein, Dijana Nedelcovych and Halle Smith
Nails: Julie Kandalec and Christina Aude at Start Touch Agency using Gold Bond and PLA Nails
Skin Prep and Facial Massage: Maria Cristina Bruno using iS Clinical and The FIX
Photographer: Yu Tsai