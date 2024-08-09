Lizzo Rocks Neon Green Swimsuit for Vacation in Turks and Caicos
Lizzo is currently soaking up the sun in Turks and Caicos, and the four-time Grammy Award winning artist is sharing plenty of content with her fans on social media along the way.
On Aug. 6, the 36-year-old singer-songwriter shared a bikini-clad photo in which she was clearly feeling “Good As Hell.” Lizzo showed off the backside of her neon green swimsuit in the first snap, while the second slide featured a video clip as she adjusted her swim top. The third and final slide of the carousel was a front-on glimpse of her two-piece, which included two major cut-outs on the bandeau-style top.
“What u gon get fa big mama?” Lizzo inquired of her 11.7 million followers in her caption.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Vegas Top, $78 and Rio Bottom, $78 in “Kiwi Fields” (jmpthelabel.com)
“Your bathing suit color is 😍💛💛💛💛,” one fan gushed in the comments section.
“Okay but where you get this suit 🔥,” someone else inquired.
“I need this swimsuit!” another follower noted.
The JMP the Label bikini is the perfect suit for the trendy Brat girl summer aesthetic, and features textured daisy fabric for a sweet touch. The bandeau top is suited for busts A-DDD, while the high-cut bottoms are super flattering.
While on her trip, Lizzo also rocked a green and yellow patterned bikini, which likewise featured a bandeau top and skimpy bottoms. Check it out here.