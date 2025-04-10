Lizzo Heats Up ‘Late Night’ in Sheer Black Dress for Interview with Seth Myers
When Lizzo took the stage during Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday night, the Saturday Night Live alum called her appearance “a runway show”—and we couldn’t agree more.
Exuding confidence with her bubbly personality on full display, the Grammy winner and mega pop star stepped out in style, running directly into the crowd to show the live studio audience some love. Lizzo wore a sheer long sleeve ruched dress with a black bodysuit underneath, finishing the look off with a pair of studded black strappy heels with silver hardware and matching silver hoops.
“This is Yitty, y’all!” Lizzo announced when Meyers complimented her outfit. The dress and bodysuit are both from her collaboration with Fabletics, which prioritizes comfort and inclusivity in the shapewear space.
The artist then struck some poses, giving the audience a better view of her look, exclaiming, “This is the ‘Hot Mess Dress’ and the ‘Nearly Naked Bodysuit’!”
The “Nearly Naked Bodysuit” Lizzo sported can be found directly on Yitty, with the “Nearly Naked” shapewear line also housing an array of garments such as shorts, bras, dresses and more. The “Hot Mesh” collection is also available on the Yitty site and includes similar cute and comfy garments. Yitty also offers other collections, such as “Smoothing Lace,” “Snug Cotton” and “Smooth As Hell.”
Approaching its third anniversary on Saturday, the apparel line has continued to grow alongside Lizzo’s professional career. Following an almost two-year hiatus from making new music, the artist released “Love in Real Life” back in February and “Still Bad” in March. She reflected on her path to stardom on Late Night, explaining that her success came at the heels of years-long perseverance.
“It takes 10 years to be an overnight success,” Lizzo stated. “I had to turn haters into congratulators every single night […] I was playing festivals where nobody heard of me”
She went on to talk about her journey from playing “little bikers bars in the middle of Oklahoma” to becoming a musical guest stint on Meyer’s alma mater this weekend. This will be Lizzo’s fourth appearance on the NBC classic, and she will serve as the musical guest alongside host, John Hamm.
And yet, as Lizzo skyrocketed to stardom, there are some things that will never change. Staying true to herself is one of them:
“Fame or no fame, I’m Melissa ‘Lizzo’ Jefferson,” she shared proudly, “And I’m on a journey to become the best me.”