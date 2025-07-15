Lori Harvey Is Breathtaking in Micro Mini Dress Made of Two Surprisingly Different Fabrics
Lori Harvey is bringing back the old trend of mixing unlikely fabrics, as she looked absolutely stunning in her latest micro mini dress, which she wore to support the opening of her friend’s business.
As always, the SI Swimsuit model was as fashion-forward as ever, making everyone do a digital double-take whenever she appears on their Instagram timeline.
Harvey’s ensemble began with a white lace bralette on top. The bralette had several light pink pieces dangling from various parts of the garment to give the upper half a little more personality. After this part of the mini dress came the main event: the sparkly, shimmery lower half. Here, the silver sequins of the garment glistened under the sun and reflected the cool waters behind Harvey. The second fabric was a show-stopper.
Alongside the mini dress, the model added a few accessories to truly make this look flourish. She had a light pink clutch purse adorned with a silver-encrusted buckle at the top to complement her glamorous aesthetic. She also threw in a pair of nude open-toed shoes that were classy and flirty. As for her hair, Harvey sported her dark brown tresses with medium-length soft waves. And her makeup followed suit in the flawless category by giving neat and soft vibes.
Needless to say, the 28-year-old looked fresh to death for the launch of her friend’s boutique!
Whenever one sees Harvey, her close friends won’t be too far behind, and that’s just how she likes it. Pictured in her Instagram photo dump alongside new businesswoman Amina Muaddi were Ryan Destiny, Justine Skye and Paloma Elsesser, all of whom Harvey’s been photographed with countless times. Having her circle full of supportive and powerful women is something she doesn’t take for granted, and it allows her to love beyond the surface.
“I love myself deeply,” Harvey told Essence for her cover story back in 2022. “I love my family deeply. My friends deeply. My team deeply. Everyone around me. All my loved ones.”
Why does she have such a firm foundation with her loved ones? She got it from her mama, as Mama Harvey ensured her daughter knew to prioritize being surrounded by friends who are genuine.
“For those who know and love you, no answer is needed. But for those who don’t, no answer will do. That’s where the strong sense of self comes into play. Just understanding and really knowing who I am, and not letting the outside opinions or noise affect me internally,” the 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie expressed.
Business booming, friends thriving and dresses shimmering—Harvey wouldn’t have it any other way.