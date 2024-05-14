Lori Harvey
Model, entrepreneur and businesswoman Lori Harvey is the definition of a triple threat. In 2021, the Atlanta native launched SKN by LH, a skincare brand Harvey created to combat her ongoing struggle with rosacea. The five-step line sold out immediately.
Harvey continued her entrepreneurial endeavors with the launch of Yevrah, a swimwear and resort wear brand launched exclusively with Revolve in August 2023. She released a second Yevrah swimwear collection this spring.
As a model, Harvey has collaborated with notable brands like Valentino, Burberry and Chanel, high-fashion companies for which she also serves as a brand ambassador. Additionally, she has appeared within the pages of publications like Harper’s Bazaar and on the cover of Essence magazine. Harvey joins the SI Swimsuit family as a rookie in the 2024 issue.