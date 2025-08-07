Lori Harvey Stuns in Cream Cut-Out Gown for ‘Modeliste Magazine’ Cover Shoot
Lori Harvey just gave us another reason to clear space on our mood boards.
The model and entrepreneur starred on the cover of Modeliste Magazine’s August issue, serving high-end elegance in a cream cut-out gown by DSquared2. Shot by photographer Andie Jane at the historic Villa Carlotta, the photo captured Harvey sitting on a poolside lounge chair from above—her toned arms, tiny waist and sculpted curves on full display.
The Georgia native, who was born in Tennessee, kept her beauty radiant and fresh: glowy base, blushed cheeks, natural lashes and her ever-iconic face card front and center.
The entire shoot, styled by Oretta Corbelli, showcased dazzling looks across a range of aesthetics, but if there’s one woman who reigns supreme in versatility, it’s Harvey.
In a vibe shift from red carpet glamour to real-life comfort, she slipped into a cozy Balenciaga hoodie for a cheeky bathroom shot—towel on her head, undereye patches in place, lounging in an empty bathtub like the chicest homebody you’ve ever seen.
“Relaxed. I feel like I’m usually pretty chill,” Harvey said when asked to describe her current vibe in one word. As for the one outfit she could wear forever: “A really chic sweatsuit,” she shared. “If it’s cute enough, I can dress it up or down—and I’ll always be comfortable.”
Elsewhere in the feature, the 28-year-old rocked a sleek white AMIRI power suit, styled with a black bralette underneath and left unbuttoned to flaunt her Pilates-toned abs. Another look channeled sultry goddess energy in a fitted all-black midi dress from Dolce & Gabbana, while a final balletcore-inspired set by Ferragamo—featuring sheer pink tights, a wrap top and pointe shoes—brought a dreamy, feminine flair to the edit.
“I’m really proud of my growth as an individual,” Harvey told the magazine, teasing that she’s excited for her upcoming acting era. “I feel like I’ve grown a lot in the past year—mentally, emotionally, spiritually—and I’m really proud of the woman I am and the woman I’m becoming.”
The beauty mogul who made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut last year in Mexico with visual artist Yu Tsai, shared her excitement for finally collaborating with Modeliste: “We’ve been trying to make this work scheduling-wise for so long, so I’m happy it’s finally happening!”
The entrepreneur, who is the founder of skincare label SKH by LH and swimwear brand Yevrah also noted that her mom, Marjorie Harvey, will forever be her style icon. “I plan to raid [her closet] in a few weeks when I go visit—haha.”