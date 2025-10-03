Lori Harvey Is the Most Relatable It Girl
Lori Harvey just reminded us why she’s the internet’s favorite it girl—and honestly, it’s not just the designer wardrobe or next-level glam. It’s the way she can straddle high fashion and real-life vibes so effortlessly.
Her latest photo dump, taken at ARCHITECTURE Bookstore in LA’s Melrose neighborhood, is the perfect example.
Sweet treat meets street style
In the first snap, the SI Swimsuit model was captured kneeling on the minimalist floor, eyeing through a stack of luxe coffee table books. She was dressed in a relaxed but covetable look: a blue plaid flannel from Bottega Veneta, baggy medium-wash jeans with cuffed hems and simple black and beige flip flops from The Row. On the floor next to her was a giant Balenciaga brown leather tote, casually tossed like it’s not worth thousands.
Her caption said it all: “Love a sweet treat 🤓.”
“My sweet tooth wants some too!! 😍,” Tatianna Merritt exclaimed.
“such comfy vibes 😍,” one fan wrote.
“This girl can wear the most basic things and still look hot 😍,” another gushed.
And yes, Harvey picked up some sweet treats too. The shop, an offshoot of the Community Goods empire, doubles as a dreamy café—and the 28-year-old indulged in their matcha date balls and a refreshing iced pink beverage.
From It girl to everygirl
In the next pic, she stood to reveal the full look: a classic white tee layered underneath the designer flannel and sleek black sunglasses perched on her face. Her glam was glowy as always—bronzed skin, feathered brows, fluttery lashes and that signature glossy brown lip. Her hair was styled straight and smooth, tucked behind her ears for an unfussy finish.
The setting added to the vibe. ARCHITECTURE is a clean, light-filled haven filled with vintage and modern design books. It’s the kind of place you visit for inspiration—and a little serotonin—and leave with a book you’ll probably never read, but will definitely display. Harvey gets it.
The casual flex we all aspire to
This is what makes the Reasonable Doubt actress feel so relatable. Yes, she’s an internet sensation, fashion icon and founder of two major brands—SKN by LH and Yevrah Swim. But she also poses for artsy photos in a bookstore, rocks a $4,500 top-handle bag with flip flops and grabs a matcha snack like the rest of us.
And that’s exactly the energy we’re taking into fall: luxe but laid-back, fashion-forward but fun. Because in a world full of ultra-glamorous, curated content, Harvey just knows how to keep it cool.