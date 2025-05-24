Madelyn Cline Masters Cool Girl Contrast in Crisp White Button-Down and Sheer Black Tights
Madelyn Cline knows exactly how to make an effortlessly chic outfit look...well, effortlessly chic!
The 27-year-old actress, best known for her role as Sarah Cameron on the smash hit Netflix series Outer Banks, has had quite the busy 2025 so far. Between her recent appearance in a luxurious Tommy Hilfiger summer campaign and her upcoming role in the latest sequel to the 1997 horror classic I Know What You Did Last Summer, Cline has plenty going on at the moment—still, that doesn't mean she doesn’t have time to serve up some sultry looks on Instagram.
And that’s exactly what she did this week, as she took to the social media app to share a fun new photo set with her 17.1 million loyal followers.
In the 11-photo carousel simply captioned, “Night night ❤️🙂↕️,” the actress shared a collection of random-but-relatable moments from her life as of late. In the cover image, Cline donned a look we’re all already adding to our summer wardrobes because—in two words?—we’re obsessed.
Sporting a crisp white oversized button-down shirt, which doubled as a mini dress, she paired the simple top with sheer black polka dot tights, chunky black combat boots and black rectangular sunglasses. She wore her hair in a middle-part, slicking her blonde tresses back into a tight low bun. For her makeup, she opted for soft summertime glamour with pink cheeks, plush eyelashes and nude lips.
Other photos in the set featured the actress getting her future read via tarot cards, her friends being silly, her adorable dog Rodney and a hilarious Teletubbies meme (which we’ve already saved to our own phones for future use in our group chats—it seems more effective than simply sending a “good night,” you know?).
And of course, several of Cline’s famous friends were quick to hop in her comment section to share some love with the actress, as well as giggle at the randomness of the photos and video clips included in the recent drop:
“Rodneyyyyyyyyy,” fellow actress Carlacia Grant exclaimed, shouting out Cline’s sweet dog.
“time to come home sweetiepie,” close friend and actor Lukas Gage added.
As previously mentioned, Cline is set to star in the upcoming sequel film I Know What You Did Last Summer, which will be the fourth film in this beloved horror movie franchise. She’ll play the role of Danica opposite returning icons Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr., who are back to reprise their roles from the original films.
So be sure to catch Cline in I Know What You Did Last Summer, coming to theaters July 18—and until then, we’ll be here, admiring her effortlessly cool style!