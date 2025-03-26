Madelyn Cline Is a Total Beach Babe in Striped Bikini for Tommy Hilfiger
Madelyn Cline is pulling from Sarah Cameron’s posh Kook wardrobe for her latest modeling campaign. The actress, best known for her role in Netflix series Outer Banks, just posed for a stunning sailor-inspired Tommy Hilfiger campaign that screams luxe coast town summer vacation vibes. The 27-year-old donned the brand’s summer by the water.
The new collection, titled “The New Nautical” is a nod to the 1985-founded brand’s “heritage” while still featuring contemporary elements and silhouettes to fit with today’s fashion landscape. “Set sail for spring with modern twists on maritime classics,” reads the tagline on usa.tommy.com. Shop Cline’s chic blue and white striped sporty swim look below.
Stripe Bralette Bikini Top $49.50 and High-Waist Stripe Bikini Bottom
$44.50 (usa.tommy.com)
This striped pullover bralette is designed to stay put with a comfy, easy-on silhouette and shape-retaining, quick-dry fabric—perfect for all-day wear and water adventures. Pair it with the matching high-waisted bottoms, which offer a flattering fit and the same resilient stretch. Both pieces are made with certified recycled nylon and polyester, repurposing materials like plastic bottles, used textiles, and fishing nets for a stylishly sustainable swimsuit.
The South Carolina native acessorized with a statement gold link necklace, chunky wrist cuff and wire-rim sunglasses which she adjusted for a candid snap. Cline completed the nautical look with a fun red and ivory satin neck scarf as she flaunted her toned figure and curves, sitting on a sun lounger.
“Play 15 minutes by sabrina carpenter @tommyhilfiger #tommyfamily,” she captioned the sponsored post shared with her 17.2 million followers on March 25. She tagged her trust go-to glam guru Jennifer Luney Tioseco, who gave her a flawless, radiant base, feathered brows, wispy lashes, peachy blush and a plump taupe lip for a glowy, fresh makeup moment. The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress slicked her long blonde-brown locks back into a perfectly neat topknot, allowing her undeniable face card to steal the show.
“So gorgeous,” Amelie Zilber commented.
“She’s a Tommy Girl ❤️🔥,” celebrity makeup artist Ash Holm chimed.
“she’s icon she’s a legend and she is the moment,” one fan gushed.
“Beach days like these 🤌,” the offical Tommy Hilfiger account wrote.
“val in vacation mode i see,” another reference a scene from season on of Outer Banks.
Reflecting on her future and upcoming projects like the reboot of horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer, releasing this summer, Cline expressed a candid mix of ambition, wanderlust and grounded goals.
“I love speaking things out to the universe. I look forward to the stories that I have yet to be a part of telling, and being surrounded by people who love doing what we do as equally as I do. I look forward to the places that I’ve yet to travel to. That’s the Sagittarius in me. [In 10 years] I’ll be 36. I’d probably like to have a kid or two at least before I’m 40,” she shared. “And I love what Margot Robbie has done with [her production company] LuckyChap, in terms of how many stories she’s helped to tell—even if she’s not in front of the camera. I would love to produce and find new women-centric stories, as well. But before any of that, I need to get a house. I really don’t live anywhere at the moment.”