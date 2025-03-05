Maren Morris’s Latest Breathtaking Stage Look Consists of a Gold Metal Mini Dress, Boots
Maren Morris is a golden vision in her latest Instagram post, where she can be seen working her stuff on stage in a gold, metal geometric dress. Her dress may shine bright, but there’s no doubt that this talented singer’s radiant face, energy and voice shine brighter.
Morris’s post consists of a handful of flicks in the statement dress filled with sharp diamond edges, which make up not only the neckline but also the entire bodice of the outfit. Diamond shapes can also be found on the sides of the dress to cleverly incorporate the straps needed to hold everything in place.
Paired with the dress is a pair of black lace-up combat boots that not only keep Morris comfortable to perform on stage but also keep her as stylishly edgy as ever. Her long hair, styled straight and down, is a great choice for this look, giving her the freedom to either whip it as wildly as she wants while performing or to keep it perfectly placed behind her shoulders.
She clearly had a great time on stage, and up next, she is set to perform in Quebec, Canada, at the Festival d'été de Quēbec, which will run from Thursday, July 3, to Sunday, July 13. Morris will perform on Saturday, July 12.
If seeing Morris in Canada isn’t feasible, fans will take delight in knowing that she has a few more options in the United States this year. As per her website, she is set to also perform in San Diego, Calif. on July 31 at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, Woodinville, Wash. on August 10 at the Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery and Vienna, Va. on September 12 at the Filene Center at Wolf Trap.
All these shows are sure to be great testimonies of Morris’s stunning and soothing vocal power, so be sure to grab a ticket or two if you also can’t stop playing tracks like “Scissors,” her recent collaboration with Julia Michaels. Plus, her concerts are also the best place to check out her great fashion sense. Her fans would certainly agree that she is a fashionista to watch.
“This dress 👗 is perfect for you!” one comment on her recent post read.
“You look gorgeous 🥰 in that dress 👗 Hun nice 🙂,” another wrote.
“That dress omg! Come back to Canada,” another person exclaimed—and we know they will be getting their wish this summer.