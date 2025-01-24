Maren Morris Is a Total Beach Babe in Black Thong Two-Piece on Mexico Vacation
Keeping warm as the temperatures drop across the country—yes, even in Texas—Grammy Award winner Maren Morris jetted off to Mexico to lounge by the beach and get caught up on her reading time. The 34-year-old Arlington, Tex. native was the picture of tropical relaxation as she rocked beach waves and flaunted her toned abs in the most classic black two-piece bikini.
Morris, who released her debut studio album Hero in 2016, carved out a place for herself on the country charts with early songs like “My Church” and “I Could Use a Love Song.” She’s now six albums down, with her most recent, Humble Quest, releasing nearly three years ago—making her forthcoming album all the more anticipated. Announcing her exit from the country music genre in 2023, the mom of one is also known for her pop hits like 2018’s “The Middle” with Zedd and Grey. Most recently, Morris released an EP in 2024 and collaborated with Julia Michaels on the track “Scissors,” which came out this month.
Taking to Instagram this week, Morris documented enjoying the best things a tropical getaway can offer you—beach, drinks, friends and great views. In the first pic in her carousel below, the singer held a coconut drink while showing off her sculpted figure in a black two-piece featuring pretty gold hoop accents. She completed the look with semi-round sunglasses.
“the texans head to mexico 🥥,” Morris captioned the post shared with her 1.5 million followers. In another snap, she flaunted her thong bottoms as she sipped on the coconut standing in the sand. Other pics showed her playing cards with friends, dining at a restaurant and reading the popular book The Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros.
“Hottieee lil mermaid,” makeup artist Melissa Hurkman commented.
“Gorgeous❤️😍,” a fan wrote.
“You look incredible 🔥😍,” added a third.
Morris, who has been nominated for 17 Grammy Awards and has won one, also announced a children’s book this week—her second—which she wrote alongside author Karina Argow. The book, titled Beatrix Butterfly Wings It for Once, was illustrated by Kelly Anne Dalton. For more information and to pre-order the book, visit the site here.
It’s an exciting time for Morris, who was nominated for a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award for her song “Kiss the Sky” featured in the animated song The Wild Robot. The singer-songwriter, who settled her divorce from Ryan Hurd in January 2024 and came out as bisexual in June, teased what fans can expect from her new album.
“I’m being my truest, most secure self,” she told Elle. “I think the album reflects [my experience of] becoming a mom in the last few years, changing the way I do business post-pandemic, and then also understanding why I needed to let go of some comforts to grow into the person that I needed to be.”