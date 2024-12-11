Martha Stewart Puckers Up in Chic, Cozy Monochromatic Set Ahead of ‘The Voice’ Appearance
Martha Stewart is looking sassy, chic and comfortable in her latest Instagram thirst trap. The history-making SI Swimsuit cover girl, who graced the front of the 2023 issue after her photo shoot with Ruven Afanador in the Dominican Republic and cemented her status as an official brand “legend” this year posed for a pic in a glamorous outdoor hallway. She donned a cozy knit warm beige set featuring a longtime crewneck with a straight silhouette and cinched sleeves, paired with matching wide-leg pants. She held an iced coffee from Verve in one hand and her purse, phone and coat in the other.
The 83-year-old puckered up and pursed her lips for the camera and showed off her gorgeous, glowy glam by Nicole Daisy Toye, who opted for a luminous, flawless base, feathered brows, dark lashes, peachy-pink blush and perfectly plump glossy pink lips.
“On my way to @nbcthevoice makeup by @daisybeautytoye,” Stewart captioned the image shared with her 2.4 million IG followers, tagging reality competition series The Voice and the glam guru. The lifestyle and homemaking icon attended the show’s season 26 finale this week to support bff and rapper Snoop Dogg, who is a judge alongside fellow musicians Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé.
“Mother never stops being stunning 🔥❤️,” Bobby Berk commented.
“This your color you look amazing,” one fan chimed.
“Yeah Martha! The OG influencer!” another exclaimed.
“Confidence plus beauty! ❤️ Have fun,” someone else wrote.
Stewart, who is a mom of one and grandmother of two, and Snoop Dogg, 53, have been friends for years and have become one of the internet’s most favorite unexpected bff duos. They are constantly cheering each other on and spending quality time together. Not to mention they turn into full-blown comedians when they are side by side and in front of a camera.
“We’ve really, like, grown to love each other, like, on and off the screen, and that’s what family is about, to support each other, to show up and to make moves that you wouldn’t expect,” the father of four told Extra. “I love being there for her just like she loves being there for me. This is a highlighting moment for me, my first season on The Voice, so what better way than to end it than with the queen.”