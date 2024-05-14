Martha Stewart 2024: 60th Anniversary Legends
Martha Stewart was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, along with fellow brand legends Chrissy Teigen, Paulina Porizkova, Danielle Herrington, Christie Brinkley,, Halima Aden, Leyna Bloom, Molly Sims, Paige Spiranac, Kate Upton, Sue Bird, Tyra Banks, Gayle King, Brooks Nader, Maye Musk, Camille Kostek, Megan Rapinoe, Winnie Harlow, Nina Agdal, Jasmine Sanders, Lily Aldridge, Hailey Clauson, Hunter McGrady, Kate Love, Brooklyn Decker, Brenna Huckaby and Roshumba Williams.
Lifestyle guru Stewart made history in 2023 when she became the oldest woman to ever appear on the cover of an SI Swimsuit issue at the age of 81. The Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia founder is an Emmy Award–winning television show host, a mom of one and grandmother of two. She has authored a best-selling 99 lifestyle books to date, ranging in topics from weddings and original recipes to holiday entertaining and how to garden fresh flowers. Reaching more than 100 million fans on a monthly basis through her magazines, television shows, books and products for the home, she is the “go-to” source for the homemaker. The New Jersey native was an influencer long before it became cool or a mainstream profession.
SI Swimsuit legends gathered at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., this year for an iconic, glamorous photoshoot, spanning six decades of talent and celebrating the trailblazing history of the brand. Celebrity stylist Molly Dickson lived up to each woman’s red carpet-worthy status and curated the most stylish, couture looks, ensuring each model was dressed to perfection from head-to-toe. Stewart rocked a beautiful Jenny Packham gown, Britt Netta heels and Charlie Lapson jewels.
Hair: DJ Quintero using Living Proof
Makeup: Adam Burrell
Styling: Molly Dickson
Styling Team: Sophie Faith, Abigail Hall, Clarke Johnson, Brianna Millstein, Dijana Nedelcovych and Halle Smith
Nails: Julie Kandalec and Christina Aude at Start Touch Agency using Gold Bond and PLA Nails
Skin Prep and Facial Massage: Maria Cristina Bruno using iS Clinical and The FIX
Photographer:Yu Tsai