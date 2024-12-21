Megan Fox’s Barely-There String Crystal Mini Dress Is a Splurge-Worthy Fashion Statement
When it comes to looking as good as Megan Fox, there is no limit to how much one might want to spend to emulate one of the actress and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model‘s many iconic looks.
Fox’s 2023 photo shoot with SI Swimsuit still leaves her fans at a loss for words as the multi-talented actress wowed on the Dominican Republic beaches, photographed by Greg Swales. So much so that she took on the shine of the gorgeous blue ocean and the tropical aesthetics. The now-38-year-old adorned several barely-there outfits for her debut with the brand and each outfit was as stunning as the previous.
The first of Fox’s outfits consisted of a sexy pale peach swimsuit that featured a classic bikini bottom from Frankies Bikinis but an elaborate top from JÉBLANC decorated with seashell accessories. The various strings and chains that went across Fox’s body mimicked that of the various coral plants and vines found throughout the ocean, making this outfit perfect for the summer.
The second piece was yet another swimsuit. But, this time, Fox sported something with more tropical colors to match the background from the brand Bareminimale. This outfit was a matching bikini top and bottom filled with colors of bright yellow, pink and green. To match the dark green hue included in the ensemble, Fox wore a dark upper body cover-up from YVY with a look similar to that of a fishing net.
All of these outfits are certainly worth the buy in their own right. However, the real showstopper of them all is none other than the string crystal mini dress which Fox pulled off exceptionally well. Find the details below.
Ren Haixi Crystal Mini Dress, $2,200 (renhaixi.com)
The light pink crystal dress practically had fans screaming as they observed how innovative it was. At first glance, it seemed like an outfit thrown together through randomly placed strings. However, upon further inspection of this masterpiece, fans found an array of other aspects that make this outfit truly a fashion statement.
From the way that the strings intricately fell into place to carve out the body of all shapes and sizes to the masterful way the dress glistened when it encountered even the smallest sliver of light, no one can deny that this ensemble is a must-have in a summerwear lovers’s closet. Fortunately, there's a way to nick this outfit as soon as possible.
This string crystal dress was thought of by none other than Ren Haixi. It’s currently available to purchase on the website for $2,200. The asking price may be a bit steep, but to replicate Fox’s look, we could totally see some people wanting to splurge. After all, sometimes, going with an expensive yet valuable choice can be a form of self-love.
Fox knows all about self-love as she shared with SI Swimsuit that she will never stop her pursuit of loving herself wholly and unapologetically despite her struggles with self-image.
“I have body dysmorphia. I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me. There’s never a point in my life where I loved my body, never ever,” Fox shared. “When I was little, like that was an obsession I had, of like I should look this way and why I had an awareness of my body that young, I’m not sure and it definitely wasn’t environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren’t even like acknowledged. The journey of like loving myself is gonna be never-ending, I think.”