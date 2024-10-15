Megan Fox Talks ‘Never-Ending’ Self-Love Journey on SI Swimsuit Set
While most of the public knows Megan Fox as an actress and author, we here at SI Swimsuit know her as a 2023 cover model. The 38-year-old mom of three traveled to the Dominican Republic for her feature in last year’s SI Swimsuit Issue, where she posed for photographer Greg Swales in the Caribbean country.
Her photo shoot, styled by Maeve Reilly, featured stunningly bright colors and natural elements, like bikinis made out of stones and a dress constructed with gold coins. Fox’s two favorite looks included a brown leather two-piece by Frankies Bikinis and a tiny cherry-adorned crop top by Agent Provocateur, both of which were gorgeous. And while on set, Fox opened up about everything from her career and family life to her struggles to accept her body.
“I have body dysmorphia,” the Jennifer’s Body star admitted. “I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me. There’s never a point in my life where I loved my body, never ever. When I was little, like that was an obsession I had, of like I should look this way and why I had an awareness of my body that young, I’m not sure and it definitely wasn’t environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren’t even like acknowledged. The journey of like loving myself is gonna be never-ending, I think.”
By opening up about her own struggles, Fox reminds us all that self-love is a lifelong journey, even for the likes of Hollywood superstars. Known for her work in the Transformers franchise and the Hope & Faith sitcom, the Tennessee native released her debut book of poetry, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, last November, in which she also gets emotionally vulnerable. The collection features Fox’s experience with raw topics like abuse in past relationships, a miscarriage and more.
“I knew that I always had to put it out,” Fox told Women’s Wear Daily last fall of publishing her book. “I feel like one of my strengths is my spiritual foundation, or the way that I process things and my mindset, and I feel like of all the things I could offer people through the platform that is celebrity, that would be my best offering.”
In honor of Fox’s continued success both on and off the screen, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite snapshots from her 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue cover feature in the Dominican Republic below.