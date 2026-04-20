Megan Thee Stallion’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

They don’t call Megan Thee Stallion the “Hot Girl Coach” for no reason!

Rising to fame with her incredible freestyles and viral mixtapes, the rapper’s 2019 hit “Hot Girl Summer” put her on the metaphorical map as a music star to watch. From there, Megan Thee Stallion collaborated with industry titans like Beyoncé and Cardi B, earning six BET Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, three Grammy Awards and many more accolades in the process. One of those aforementioned Grammys was for Best New Artist in 2019, making her only the second female rapper in the show’s history to win the honor.

And 2026 has proven to be one of the biggest years yet for the superstar, as she’s taken her talents to Broadway, showcasing her signature style on stage as Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

And while we’re on the subject of “signature style,” Megan’s fabulous fashion sense is yet another facet of her star power. From her regal red carpet gowns to her sultry onstage wardrobe, the recording artist’s style is always on-trend and memorable, and you better believe those vibes also translate to her choice of swimwear.

In fact, the rapper has multiple ties to the swimwear world, launching her own line with Walmart last season and continuing to update the collection with new pieces this season, all themed after her “Hot Girl Summer” mantra. And of course, she also posed for SI Swimsuit, appearing as one of three cover stars for the 2021 issue alongside Leyna Bloom and Naomi Osaka.

So, with this in mind, we’ve rounded up a few of her best bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments over the years to get you ready to have a “Hot Girl Summer” all your own.

Megan Thee Stallion’s best bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments

When it comes to the Grammy Award winner’s seaside style, bikinis are the name of the game. Whether she’s on the shoreline, walking a runway or commanding an audience center stage, Megan Thee Stallion is the undisputed queen of the two-piece set and monokini.

On the subject of fabrics and patterns, she’s never afraid to mix trends, whether she’s embracing a 1980s metallic aesthetic or modern monochromatic vibes. Take a look at some of our fave examples of these aesthetics below!

Showing off her stylish new Walmart line in a tie-dye two-piece

Lounging on the beach in a few colorful seaside options

Hitting the stage in a marvelous metallic number

Megan Thee Stallion | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Collaborating with Cardi B in gorgeous green for “Bongos”

Enjoying time offline in a couple of cute string bikinis

Megan Thee Stallion via Instagram 🖤



“Hotties, I promise I’m gonna get active online again lol..” pic.twitter.com/khhuBmVisP — Stallion Hub (@stallion_hub) February 21, 2025

Strutting her stuff in silver on the Swim Week 2025 runway

Taking over the Love Island USA villa in a unique criss-cross bikini

Switching things up in a white bandeau by Diesel

Megan Thee Stallion via Instagram 💗 pic.twitter.com/2OCzDBPVDE — Stallion Hub (@stallion_hub) February 15, 2026

Looking pretty in pink on the cover of Who What Wear

And of course, gracing the cover of SI Swimsuit in a strappy khaki number

You can view Megan Thee Stallion’s full SI Swimsuit 2021 gallery here.

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