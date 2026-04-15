Megan Thee Stallion Just Dropped an Eye-Popping New Swimwear Line: Shop Our Picks

It is, somehow, already April—seriously, how is it already April?!—and you know what that means: summer is right around the corner!

With that in mind, it’s time to start thinking about your vacation wardrobe and what general aesthetic you’re hoping to embrace this year. This can always be a little daunting, especially if you’re not sure where to start with your shopping list—but worry not, dear friends! Megan Thee Stallion has got you covered.

Like a fashion angel from above, the Grammy Award-winning recording artist has landed to make sure you’re looking and feeling your best, just in time for “Hot Girl Summer.”

On Tuesday, April 15, Megan Thee Stallion announced that she’d once again partnered with Walmart to release another stellar swimwear line. The new pieces are fashion-forward, on-trend and, best of all, affordable, giving fans plenty of options for a wardrobe refresh without worrying about their budget.

In a statement about the new line shared with Complex, the rapper said, “I really wanted to expand my reach with this year’s collection and bring everyone into my Hot Girl Universe. Our brand is all about inclusivity, so it was important for me to design pieces for everyone to kick off the summer in style. It’s going to be so much fun seeing the Hotties and their pets wearing their matching looks.”

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Shop our picks

The entire “Hot Girl Summer” line is definitely worth a look, so you can tailor your shopping cart to your taste and needs, but we took it upon ourselves to get you started with a few of the pieces that stood out to us!

All of the items available in the line are available in sizes XS through 3X, with many color options and cuts on offer so you can mix and match to your “Hot Girl” heart’s content.

Tie-Dye Halter Bikini Top | Megan Thee Stallion / Walmart

Megan Thee Stallion’s new line has multiple choices when it comes to beautiful bikinis, but we particularly loved how unique her coordinating tie-dye options were! According to the brand’s website, this set “features a stunning shell center brooch, complemented by beaded accents on the adjustable halter straps for a mermaid-esque vibe.”

Monokini One-Piece Swimsuit | Megan Thee Stallion / Walmart

While we of course always love a classic black one-piece, few things bring us as much joy as a sensational pop of color on the shoreline. This tie-dye monokini is a fantastic option if you want to spice up your seaside style while simultaneously channeling your inner sea goddess.

Barkini Dog Bikini | Megan Thee Stallion / Walmart

And finally, we absolutely had to include at least one of the adorable dog-friendly ensembles the line has to offer! This “Barkini” is perfect for furry friends, cocooning them in a “lightweight, breathable fabric.” Also, the phrase “Hot Dog Summer” had us giggling for longer than we’d care to admit, so there’s that to consider, too!

You can shop the full “Hot Girl Summer” line on Walmart’s website here.

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