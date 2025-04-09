Meghann Fahy Sparkles in Daring Nude-Colored Gown for ‘Drop’ Premiere
The White Lotus star Meghann Fahy looked unbelievably gorgeous for the Hollywood premiere of her upcoming film Drop.
For the red carpet, Fahy donned a beige glitter dress that positively sparkled. The top of the garment included fabric that draped across her chest to form a triangular shape. This shape allowed for a daring amount of skin to show before merging into the rest of the piece, which slimmed down the length of the gown before extending out into a mermaid-style skirt.
Fahy wore her hair slicked back with a clean middle part for this look, giving her gold earrings a chance to take some of the limelight. This hairstyle also highlighted her natural makeup, which consisted of a rosy pink lip and shimmery eyeshadow.
Without a doubt, Fahy looked incredible for this big night out in Hollywood!
In Drop, Fahy plays the role of Violet, a single mother who takes a chance on finding love by putting herself back out into the dating pool. She has her reservations about finding love again, but all that fades when she meets the handsome Henry (played by Brandon Sklenar), and they hit it off right away. Unfortunately, their romantic night out is ruined when Violet receives a series of mysterious messages sent by an anonymous user.
As each message becomes more cryptic and threatening, Violet realizes she must do everything the messenger tells her to do, or else it will lead to her children, the people around her and herself getting seriously hurt—or even killed. However, after her messenger requests she kill Henry, she’s faced with a choice she’s not exactly sure she’ll be able to make.
The 34-year-old actress performed her own stunts for the thriller film, an experience that was so exciting for her, she noted she can’t wait to do more in the future:
“I definitely want to do more [stunts],” Fahy told Digital Spy. “I definitely want to do more. I loved it. It felt very exciting and powerful to be using my body in that way. I really loved the physicalization of the telling of the story. So yeah, I’d be super down to do more of that.”
After comparing her character in the film to John Wick—cheekily naming the female version of Keanu Reeves’ iconic character “Joanna Wick” or “Joan Wick”—Fahy went on to discuss what she would have done if she were in the place of her character, Violet.
“Everybody would be dead. I’d be dead, [Brandon would] be dead. I don’t know if I would have had the foresight,” Fahy admitted. “It’s a crazy thing to consider.”
In one of her most action-packed roles yet, Fahy shines as brightly as her red carpet gown from start to finish!
Catch the premiere of Drop in movie theaters on Friday, Apr. 11.