Shop the Best Tropical, Beachy Swimsuits Worn in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 So Far
If you’ve been captivated by the breathtaking coastal visuals and tropical aesthetics in The White Lotus season 3, you’re not alone. As the cast delivers drama and intrigue against the stunning backdrop of Thailand, their beachwear is just as mesmerizing. From barely-there bikinis to effortlessly chic one-pieces, the HBO show’s resort-inspired style is already setting trends for summer 2025.
The costume designers have seamlessly blended vibrant prints, soft pastel tones, and flattering silhouettes to reflect each character’s personality. Whether you’re drawn to the sultry minimalism of a string bikini or the bold elegance of a statement one-piece, these picks will channel the show’s mysterious, luxe energy all summer long.
Shop the standout pieces worn in The White Lotus season 3 so far, and prepare to embrace your inner jet-setter.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Hunza G Xandra Bikini Emerald, $240 (hunzag.com)
The Xandra Bikini is a vibrant, sporty green set featuring a square neckline and classic bottoms. Crafted from Hunza G’s signature Original Crinkle™ fabric, it offers a supportive, one-size fit that flexes, sculpts and returns to its original shape after every wear.
Monday Swimwear Sausalito One Piece - Clementine Wide Rib, $103.20 (mondayswimwear.com)
The Sausalito One Piece is a versatile muted orange swimsuit that doubles as a bodysuit. It has a scoop neckline, under-bust support, adjustable straps and a high-leg cheeky cut — perfect for slipping under any dress.
SAME Rose Triangle Top Pink Stripe, $90 and Rose 90s Bottom Pink Stripe, $84 (samelosangeles.com)
SAME’s Rose Collection offers a feminine twist on staple bikinis. This set features a triangle top with adjustable ties and a handmade three-dimensional rose bloom. The matching bottoms boast a V-waistline, high-rise silhouette, high-cut legs and cheeky coverage for a modern take on a retro style.
SAME Colorblock One Piece Faux Suede Cream/Black, $250 (samelosangeles.com)
This white one-piece with thin black straps exudes quiet luxury. It features a classic silhouette with chic contrasting trim for an effortlessly elegant look.
Trina Turk Monaco Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit, $179 (nordstrom.com)
This hot pink one-piece swimsuit features a plunging neckline and cutout back. It is accented with adjustable crisscross straps, removable soft cups, and moderate back coverage for a bold yet comfortable beach look.
Tara Matthews Capo Ruffle Bikini, €320.00 (tara-matthews.com)
This ruffled tie-front bikini epitomizes luxury, style, and versatility. Its rich red hue and adjustable design offer multiple styling options for a personalized look.
Jacquemus The Spoglio bodysuit LA CASA pink, $240 (jacquemus.com) and Shani Shemer Christine Skirt, $238 (revolve.com)
This Barbiecore-inspired bodysuit is out of stock in the soft pink shade, but still available in classic black and white. It features a square neckline, fitted shape, short spaghetti straps, partially open sides, and a tanga cut. It’s crafted from a stretch jersey material with bonded finishings.