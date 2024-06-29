Melissa Wood-Tepperberg Proves Hunza G’s One-Piece Is the Luxurious Look of the Moment
The past few years have seen a resurgence in popularity of the one-piece swimsuit. Don’t get us wrong, one-pieces have always been a practical choice (sometimes you just want a little bit more coverage than a two-piece might provide). But with the emergence of several chic swimwear brands dedicated to designing luxury one-piece swimwear, they have evolved from merely a practical choice to a fashionable one, too.
Among those brands elevating the one-piece to popularity in recent years is London-based brand Hunza G. Known for its one-size-fits-all approach (which services their sustainability efforts) and their elastic, “crinkle” fabric, the brand is one of the leaders of the luxury one-piece movement, making the style chic again.
We aren’t simply reiterating the commendation of others, though. We’ve experienced Hunza G’s glamour first-hand. In addition to owning a few of their bikinis and one-pieces ourselves, the SI Swimsuit brand has likewise outfitted some of our very own models in the brand’s stunning swimwear for their photo shoots over the years.
In 2023, for example, Melissa Wood-Tepperberg sported the Hunza G Nancy Swim one-piece ($230) in a beautiful sage green color. Though the brand has since updated their swimsuit colors for the new season—meaning the green has been replaced by a bright blue and black options—the stunning one-shoulder selection remains at the top of our list of luxurious swimwear.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Hunza G Nancy Swim, $230 (hunzag.com)
The classic “crinkle” suit comes in a variety of colors, patterns and styles. Wood-Tepperberg sported the moderate coverage pick, but the sleek one-shoulder swimsuit comes in a full coverage option, too.