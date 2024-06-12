Hunza G’s New Summer Collection Is SI Swimsuit-Approved
Luxury swimwear brand Hunza G dropped a summer collection earlier this spring, and they just keep adding new styles that are too good not to share. The London-based retailer, best known for its signature crinkle fabric, is focused on creating high-quality, timeless bikini and one-pieces. The latest summer releases feature cheekier cuts, frilly, feminine details and metallic hues, making dressing for vacation both easy and elevated.
The brand takes pride in its sustainability efforts and commitment to no deadstock fabric or waste. Hunza G’s “one size” approach contributes to the company’s efforts to remain inclusive, while also significantly reducing the risk of over-purchasing certain sizes and contributing to landfills. According to the website, Hunza G’s “figure-forming fabric flexes to sculpt and support all shapes, and comfortably fits between a U.S. size 2 to 12.”
Below are four chic, classy and SI Swimsuit-approved styles from Hunza G’s latest anticipated summer drop. Shop the full collection at hunzag.com.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Pamela Swim Red, $230 (hunzag.com)
Channel your inner Pamela Anderson in this stunning, red hot Baywatch-inspired one-piece.
Tracey Frill Bikini Metallic Denim, $270 (hunzag.com)
Ruffle trim is making a comeback this summer. Stay ahead of the curve with this adorable blue-and-white bandeau set.
Eva Bikini Metallic Cocoa, $215 (hunzag.com)
This beautiful caramel brown two-piece, featuring a classic, flattering triangle top and hipster bottoms, is the perfect earthy neutral to take on your next tropical vacation.
Grace Swim Black, $260 (hunzag.com)
This beautiful off-the-shoulder black one-piece doubles as a chic, classy bodysuit and serves as the most family-friendly swimwear.