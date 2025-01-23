Mikey Madison Wows in Baby Blue Tweed Mini Dress Ahead of ‘Anora’ Oscar Nomination
It’s an exciting time to be Mikey Madison. The award-winning actress, who has received widespread critical acclaim for her starring role in Sean Baker’s Anora, has been everywhere while promoting the Oscar-nominated film. The 25-year-old Los Angeles native rose to fame through roles in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Scream, but her latest role in the Brooklyn-based dramedy has truly put her on the map. This week, the stylish star stepped out in New York City flaunting her latest cold-weather ensemble while being captured by paparazzi.
And this morning, Madison was one of five incredibly talented women to receive nominations for Best Actress at the 97th Academy Awards. Anora received six total nominations, also including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Editing, Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Yura Borisov. Madison spoke with Good Morning America today to share her reaction to the nomination, calling it “incredibly exciting” and “very, very surreal.”
On Wednesday, ahead of the nominations, Madison owned the streets of NYC with a baby blue tweed set from Patou, consisting of a mini dress and matching blazer jacket, which she paired with an open black wool coat. Completing her look, she left her long black hair down and rocked black sunglasses, also adding a black handbag, black sheer tights and black closed-toed heels. Keeping her glam on point, she donned a pink lip and rosy cheeks.
Madison, who starred in FX’s Better Things for all five seasons, has served many fabulous looks throughout the Anora press tour, including a feminine white floor-length gown from Proenza Schouler, a unique red strapless midi dress from Schiaparelli and a white draped floor-length dress from Fendi.
At the Golden Globes earlier this month, where she was nominated for her titular role as the sex worker protagonist, Madison looked gorgeous in a gold metallic strapless gown from Bottega Veneta.
To prepare for her role as Anora “Ani” Mikheeva, Madison spent time with sex workers and people who live in the film’s setting of Brighton Beach, took dance lessons and even learned Russian. “I was coming from having basically no understanding at all to wanting to accurately portray a sex worker in modern times,” she told Q's Tom Power during an October 2024 interview. Authenticity and respect were of the utmost importance for the actress when making the film.
“I’m so grateful, humbled and so happy for my entire film,” Madison also shared of her Oscar nomination. “I am just absolutely floating right now.” We can’t wait to see what she wears at the prestigious event, scheduled for March 2.