SI Swimsuit’s Favorite Looks From the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards
The 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards were held on Sunday, Jan. 5, and the evening dedicated to television and film was certainly packed with Hollywood’s hottest A-listers. Everyone from Selena Gomez to SI Swimsuit’s own Heidi Klum was dressed to the nines, and a certain someone even debuted an enormous diamond ring on that finger while on the red carpet.
Below, take a look at our favorite fashion moments from the Golden Globe Awards.
Heidi Klum
The 51-year-old supermodel and television personality can do no wrong where red carpet fashion is concerned. For the Golden Globes, she stepped out in a stunning emerald green gown by Maria Lucia Hohan with a plunging neckline and several chest cut-outs. Her stylists, Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, paired the chic, figure-hugging dress with a silver clutch and strappy heels.
Emma Stone
Stone, 36, certainly made an entrance on the red carpet, as she debuted a brand new pixie cut that was made for her. The Poor Things star rocked a scarlet gown by Louis Vuitton, and otherwise kept her floor-length look simple.
Ayo Edebiri
The Bear actress channeled Julia Roberts in an oversized gray pantsuit by Loewe on the Golden Globes red carpet. Edebiri, 29, was nominated for the award for Best Television Female Actor – Musical/Comedy Series, and though she didn’t win, still went home victorious in our book.
Zendaya
Jaws always drop when Zendaya walks into the room, but this time for multiple reasons. The 28-year-old Euphoria actress absolutely stunned in a burnt orange strapless gown by Louis Vuitton and pointed-toe pumps to match. However, it was a brand-new accessory, a sparkly engagement ring on her left ring finger, that really got the internet talking. The actress was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her work in Challengers.
Selena Gomez
The Only Murders in the Building star channeled Cinderella in a soft, baby blue dress that truly made her look like royalty. The satin number was designed by Prada, and Gomez accented the off-the-shoulder dress with a stunning diamond necklace. The Emilia Pérez actress was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for her role in the Jacques Audiard-directed film.
Brianna LaPaglia
The internet personality and podcast host, 25, looked glamorous on the red carpet in a metallic strapless dress with an ultra-plunging neckline. Styled by duo Dan and Alix, LaPaglia wore her hair up in a chic up-do and accessorized with pointed-toe shoes and a tiny clutch.
Miley Cyrus
Cyrus, 32, elevated the little black dress for the red carpet. This pick from Celine, which featured strappy silver detailing and a few cut-outs in front, also included a plunging low back—all the better to show off her tiny tattoos and toned figure. The “Flowers” singer was nominated for Best Original Song — Motion Picture for her track “Beautiful That Way,” in collaboration with Lykke Li and Andrew Wyatt from The Last Showgirl.